Telegram CEO Pavel Durov claims he has over '100 biological kids’, reveals how

Pavel Durov, the co-founder and CEO of Telegram, claimed that he has over a hundred “biological kids” in 12 countries. He shared about this on the platform. In a long post, he talked about how he became a “biological father” to over 100 children through sperm donation. Further, the tech entrepreneur said he would be open-sourcing his DNA so that his “biological children can find each other more easily.” The image shows Telegram CEO Pavel Durov who claimed that he has over “100 biological kids." (Instagram/@durov)

How did he become a sperm donor?

In his Telegram share he wrote, “I was just told that I have over 100 biological kids. How is this possible for a guy who has never been married and prefers to live alone?”

He then added how it all started. “Fifteen years ago, a friend of mine approached me with a weird request. He said that he and his wife couldn’t have kids due to a fertility issue and asked me to donate sperm at a clinic for them to have a baby. I laughed my ass off before realising he was dead serious.”

When he visited the clinic to donate sperm, he was informed that he was “high-quality donor material” and that his donation could help couples across the world. “This sounded crazy enough to get me to sign up for sperm donation,” Durov added.

The CEO shared that though he has stopped being a donor, an IVF clinic still has his frozen sperm, which can be “anonymously used by families who want to have kids.”

His plan to open-source his DNA:

Durov expressed his desire to open-source his DNA. “Of course, there are risks, but I don’t regret having been a donor. The shortage of healthy sperm has become an increasingly serious issue worldwide, and I’m proud that I did my part to help alleviate it,” he added.

Why did he reveal about being a sperm donor?

He claimed that his reason is to help “destigmatise the whole notion of sperm donation and incentivise more healthy men to do it.” He concluded his share by saying, “Defy convention — redefine the norm!”

According to Forbes, the 39-year-old is a resident of Dubai, United Arab Emirates. At 22, he created Russia's biggest social network, Vkontakte.