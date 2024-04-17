Elon Musk's ‘biggest piece of advice’ for to-be parent: ‘Be super careful about…’

Elon Musk took to X to share a light-hearted post on raising a kid. His share, expectedly, prompted comments from many, including one from a to-be-parent. The X user asked for the tech billionaire’s ‘biggest advice’ for new parents. The image shows Elon Musk with his son X AE A-Xii. (File Photo)

It all started with Musk's post, “Whoa, I just realized that raising a kid is basically 18 years of prompt engineering”. In reply, X user Farzad tweeted, “Our first child will be born next month - what's your biggest piece of advice?”

Elon Musk, in response, added, “Be super careful about what schools teach your kids”.

The viral post was shared a few hours ago. Since then, it has accumulated more than 6.1 lakh views - and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has further collected nearly 2,800 likes.

Besides Elon Musk, other X users joined to share their suggestions with the would-be-parent.

What did X users say?

“However many diapers you think you need, it’s not enough,” posted an X user.

“Can I give you one? Always keep in mind that your child is not your possession. He/she is a product of creative consciousness, allow creativity to run through your children and let them shape their own future. Your job as a parent is to provide support and not direction,” shared another.

“After having four under four, discipline always starts earlier than you think. Don’t be afraid of it. Your kid will love you for it in the end,” added a third.

“They grow up so fast, so enjoy every minute! Even when they barf, poop, pee on you. All three happened with my kids. Wouldn't trade it,” joined a fourth.

“Don’t hide things from them and lie to them about your past. Also, the more you push into their privacy, the more prone they will be to hiding things from you and lying to you. I know you were probably looking for advice for younger kids, but it goes fast, and this is from a father of three amazing grown children,” wrote a fifth.