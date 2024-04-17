 Elon Musk's ‘biggest piece of advice’ for to-be parent: ‘Be super careful about…’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Elon Musk's ‘biggest piece of advice’ for to-be parent: ‘Be super careful about…’

ByTrisha Sengupta
Apr 17, 2024 04:22 PM IST

“Our first child will be born next month - what's your biggest piece of advice?” an X user tweeted and asked Elon Musk.

Elon Musk took to X to share a light-hearted post on raising a kid. His share, expectedly, prompted comments from many, including one from a to-be-parent. The X user asked for the tech billionaire’s ‘biggest advice’ for new parents.

The image shows Elon Musk with his son X AE A-Xii. (File Photo)
The image shows Elon Musk with his son X AE A-Xii. (File Photo)

It all started with Musk's post, “Whoa, I just realized that raising a kid is basically 18 years of prompt engineering”. In reply, X user Farzad tweeted, “Our first child will be born next month - what's your biggest piece of advice?”

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Also Read: Elon Musk shares what Lil X yells during piggyback rides with dad

Elon Musk, in response, added, “Be super careful about what schools teach your kids”.

Take a look at the X interaction here:

The viral post was shared a few hours ago. Since then, it has accumulated more than 6.1 lakh views - and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has further collected nearly 2,800 likes.

Besides Elon Musk, other X users joined to share their suggestions with the would-be-parent.

What did X users say?

“However many diapers you think you need, it’s not enough,” posted an X user.

“Can I give you one? Always keep in mind that your child is not your possession. He/she is a product of creative consciousness, allow creativity to run through your children and let them shape their own future. Your job as a parent is to provide support and not direction,” shared another.

Also Read: Edelweiss MF CEO Radhika Gupta’s 2-year-old son’s investment portfolio outperforms her own returns

“After having four under four, discipline always starts earlier than you think. Don’t be afraid of it. Your kid will love you for it in the end,” added a third.

“They grow up so fast, so enjoy every minute! Even when they barf, poop, pee on you. All three happened with my kids. Wouldn't trade it,” joined a fourth.

“Don’t hide things from them and lie to them about your past. Also, the more you push into their privacy, the more prone they will be to hiding things from you and lying to you. I know you were probably looking for advice for younger kids, but it goes fast, and this is from a father of three amazing grown children,” wrote a fifth.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Elon Musk's ‘biggest piece of advice’ for to-be parent: ‘Be super careful about…’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On