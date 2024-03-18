Edelweiss MF CEO Radhika Gupta’s 2-year-old son’s investment portfolio outperforms her own returns

Radhika Gupta, Edelweiss MF CEO and a judge on Shark Tank India, during an interview with Mint journalist Jash Kriplani, shared details about her asset allocation strategy, the savings target rate she aims for, her portfolio returns from the previous year and more. Interestingly, she also revealed that her two-year-old son’s portfolio had performed better than her own returns. Edelweiss MF CEO Radhika Gupta's shared that her son even paid income tax last year. (Instagram/@iamradhikagupta)

When Kriplani asked Gupta how her portfolio performed last year, she said that it was up by 35%, a bit behind benchmark indices, which were up around 38%. “I had a balanced fund exposure and international, which hasn’t done well, but I also had mid and small caps, so they were balancing out. Obviously, I know that 35% looks like a great number in absolute, but it’s not something that is sustainable you have. Good years you have, bad years you have, and the equity markets on average give you 12 to 15%, so these numbers last year are, of course, an aberration,” said Gupta.

She further shared that her son’s portfolio outperformed her own returns. Gupta said, “His portfolio is up by 45% in the last year.” She added, “It makes sense actually because he has a really long time horizon, and so he is risk appetite or the risk appetite that we have given is significantly higher than us.”

Gupta also revealed that his son’s investments are in his own name and that he has an Aadhar card, PAN card, and a bank account. Not only that, his son also paid income tax last year.

