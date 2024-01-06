Elon Musk shares what Lil X yells during piggyback rides with dad

Elon Musk took to X to share a picture of an adorable moment with his son Lil X. The tech billionaire posted the photo that shows him giving a piggyback ride to his son. What, however, has left people chuckling is the caption he shared along with the photo. In the tweet, Musk revealed what his son yells every time the kid ‘precariously’ clings to his back. The image shows Elon Musk giving piggyback ride to his son Lil X. (X/@elonmusk)

In the image both Musk and Lil X have their backs towards the camera and the kid is seen perched on his dad’s back. While the Tesla CEO is seen wearing an all-black outfit, the little one is in a white t-shirt and dark-coloured pants. They are seen standing on a porch overlooking a waterbody.

“My son Lil X loves clinging precariously to my back and yelling ‘monkey rides!’,” Elon Musk wrote along with the picture.

The picture was posted a few hours ago. Since then, the share has gone viral on X. Till now, it has accumulated more than 3.8 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. The tweet has also collected tons of comments from people.

What did X users say about Elon Musk’s tweet?

“You're an amazing father, Elon. Your kids are very lucky to have you,” wrote an X user. “Such a great picture,” added another. “The best moments that he will remember for the rest of his life,” joined a third. “Lil X is quite the adventurous guy!” expressed a fourth.