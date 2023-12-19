close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Elon Musk explores Borghese Gallery in Rome with son X Æ A-12, pic goes viral

Elon Musk explores Borghese Gallery in Rome with son X Æ A-12, pic goes viral

ByArfa Javaid
Dec 19, 2023 05:14 PM IST

An individual reacted to a picture of Elon Musk and his son and wrote, “Two generations, contemplating the fall of the Roman Empire together.”

Elon Musk recently attended the Atreju political festival in Italy, which was organised by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party. During his visit to Rome, the billionaire explored the city and shared pictures and videos on social media. Among them, a picture of him with his son X Æ A-12 has gone viral on X.

Elon Musk and his son X Æ A-12 in Rome's Borghese Gallery. (X/@elonmusk)
Elon Musk and his son X Æ A-12 in Rome's Borghese Gallery. (X/@elonmusk)

Read| Elon Musk shares incredible view of Rome from roof of the Pantheon

The picture shows Musk and his three-year-old son enjoying the cultural treasures of the Borghese Gallery and Museum. In the image, Musk stands while his son sits on his shoulders with his hands clasped around his father’s neck. Musk added a caption to the picture that reads “2B or !2B.” It means “To be, or not to be,” which is a reference to the famous soliloquy from William Shakespeare’s play, Hamlet.

IPL 2024 Auction is here! Catch all the updates LIVE on HT. Join Now

Take a look at the post shared by Elon Musk here:

The tweet was shared on December 17. It has since gone viral with over 41.7 million views and still counting. A few even dropped comments on the post.

Check out some of them here:

“Two generations, contemplating the fall of the Roman Empire together,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Beautiful picture. You are such a great dad.”

“Little X is mimicking the bottom lip biting he sees on the statue. Very perceptive!” pointed a third.

A fourth commented, “It’s always better 2b than not 2b.”

“Even with all the activities, engagements and tight schedule, Elon Musk still has time for his children & family. This is amazing,” shared a fifth.

A sixth wrote, “Family time is the best time. Well done, Elon.”

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out