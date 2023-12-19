Elon Musk explores Borghese Gallery in Rome with son X Æ A-12, pic goes viral

Elon Musk recently attended the Atreju political festival in Italy, which was organised by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party. During his visit to Rome, the billionaire explored the city and shared pictures and videos on social media. Among them, a picture of him with his son X Æ A-12 has gone viral on X. Elon Musk and his son X Æ A-12 in Rome's Borghese Gallery. (X/@elonmusk)

The picture shows Musk and his three-year-old son enjoying the cultural treasures of the Borghese Gallery and Museum. In the image, Musk stands while his son sits on his shoulders with his hands clasped around his father’s neck. Musk added a caption to the picture that reads “2B or !2B.” It means “To be, or not to be,” which is a reference to the famous soliloquy from William Shakespeare’s play, Hamlet.

The tweet was shared on December 17. It has since gone viral with over 41.7 million views and still counting. A few even dropped comments on the post.

“Two generations, contemplating the fall of the Roman Empire together,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Beautiful picture. You are such a great dad.”

“Little X is mimicking the bottom lip biting he sees on the statue. Very perceptive!” pointed a third.

A fourth commented, “It’s always better 2b than not 2b.”

“Even with all the activities, engagements and tight schedule, Elon Musk still has time for his children & family. This is amazing,” shared a fifth.

A sixth wrote, “Family time is the best time. Well done, Elon.”