India, Russia, China: Why so many countries have banned or suspended Telegram

The central government this week slapped temporary restrictions on Telegram ahead of the NEET-UG medical entrance re-examination set for Sunday. The app, before the restrictions, was widely used by students to share study materials, businesses to run communities, and creators to build audiences. Telegram has been banned in a number of countries so far. (Representative image)

The ban has led to a fiery response from Telegram’s billionaire founder Pavel Durov, and an ongoing messy court battle in the Delhi high court.

Telegram occupies a unique space in the digital world. Unlike WhatsApp, which is largely built around private conversations, Telegram combines messaging with large public channels and massive groups that can host lakhs of users. This allows information to spread at extraordinary speed.

That same feature is why the app has become popular among political activists, journalists and dissidents in countries with strict controls on speech.

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India is not the first country to take action against the app. From Russia and Iran to Brazil and China, governments across the world have restricted, suspended or investigated Telegram.

India's temporary ban on Telegram The latest issue stems from the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case. Acting on recommendations from the National Testing Agency (NTA), the Centre ordered a temporary block on Telegram until June 22, covering the June 21 NEET re-examination and its immediate aftermath.

While the authorities have called the Telegram action as restrictions, user experience suggest it is almost a ban as messages stopped getting delivered from Wednesday evening.

Authorities said Telegram channels were being used to sell fake leaked exam papers and answer keys. Investigators also flagged the platform's message-editing feature, alleging that scammers were posting generic messages before exams and later editing them to insert actual questions, creating the impression they had prior access to the paper.

Alongside the temporary ban, Telegram has been directed to disable message editing for already posted messages in India until June 30.

Telegram has challenged the order in the Delhi high court. They said that blocking the entire platform punishes more than 150 million Indian users while doing little to stop bad actors.