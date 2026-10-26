'Change must begin with us': Hyderabad water board offices asked to switch off ACs after 5 pm amid El Niño concerns

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has directed all its offices to reduce water and electricity consumption by at least 20%, with air conditioners (ACs) to be set at 25 degrees Celsius and switched off after 5pm.

Officials heading the respective offices will be responsible for implementing the measures. (Unsplash/Representational image)

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According to a report by Hyderabad Mail, HMWSSB managing director K Ashok Reddy issued the instructions, stressing that officials must lead by example before asking the public to conserve water and electricity. The directive comes amid concerns over water resources in view of El Niño conditions expected in the coming period.

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“Change must begin with us, and we must set an example for everyone. Before telling people to use water sparingly, we must practise it ourselves,” Ashok Reddy said, as per the outlet.

“We cannot change society without changing ourselves, and we cannot tell others what we do not practise ourselves. Therefore, the change in conserving water and electricity must begin in our own offices,” Reddy added.

ACs to be set at 25 degrees Celsius, switched off after 5pm

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{{^usCountry}} Under the instructions, all offices must keep air conditioners at 25 degrees Celsius and stop using them after 5pm. Exceptions will be allowed only for essential maintenance work, subject to special approval from the concerned senior officials, the outlet reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under the instructions, all offices must keep air conditioners at 25 degrees Celsius and stop using them after 5pm. Exceptions will be allowed only for essential maintenance work, subject to special approval from the concerned senior officials, the outlet reported. {{/usCountry}}

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The board has also directed offices to collect water discharged by ACs and reuse it for gardening, cleaning and other activities that do not require drinking water, instead of letting it go to waste.

Officials have been instructed to identify and repair leaks in office buildings, toilets, pipelines, taps and water storage tanks. They must also closely monitor these areas to prevent water wastage. The directive further requires lights, fans, computers and other electrical equipment to be switched off whenever they are not needed, particularly after office hours.

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Ashok Reddy said every employee should treat electricity conservation as a personal responsibility and ensure that water and power are not wasted.

(Also Read: ‘Almost on verge of hitting him’: Hyderabad techie says manager’s work pressure made him snap)

Offices to achieve 20% savings in consumption

The managing director has directed every office to regularly review its water and electricity consumption and compare the figures with previous usage to achieve the target of at least 20% savings. Officials heading the respective offices will be responsible for implementing the measures. Ashok Reddy warned that negligence in preventing water and electricity wastage would be viewed seriously and that laxity in implementing the conservation measures would not be tolerated.

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He said water conservation must go beyond a publicity exercise and become part of the board’s day-to-day functioning. Small savings adopted as daily habits by employees could lead to significant reductions in consumption, he added.

The board will identify and encourage offices that effectively implement the conservation measures and meet the 20% savings target. Officers and employees who perform well in conserving water and electricity will receive appreciation certificates every month. The initiative is aimed at encouraging healthy competition among offices and motivating departments to work together to achieve the target.