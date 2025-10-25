‘Chaotic perfection’: Gurgaon couple lists 11 reasons why life in India is better than living abroad

A couple’s Instagram post praising Indian daily life over life abroad has caught the internet’s attention after they listed 11 reasons why living in India can feel more convenient, social and emotionally fulfilling than settling overseas. The couple described India as “chaotic perfection”.(Instagram/@harsheenexplores)

The couple, who run the Instagram page ‘@harsheenexplores’, contrasts everyday comforts in India with slower or more rigid services abroad. Their first comparison focuses on delivery services, saying, “In India: Swiggy delivers before you even get hungry. Abroad: Your parcel will arrive in 5-7 business days. Bro, I’ll starve by then.” Similar humour is used to describe customer service, which they say is “personal and immediate” in India, but email-based and slow overseas.

Living abroad vs India

They also highlight the affordability of street food. “In India: 250 pani puri = happiness unlocked. Abroad: £8 sandwich = depression with lettuce.”

Public transport and cultural life are another recurring contrast. According to the post, buses and local transport arrive frequently in India, while abroad, long walks and sparse connections are common. Festivals and social life are portrayed as vibrant at home and muted overseas: “India: Streets glowing, neighbours dancing, sweets everywhere. Abroad: You light one diya and your flatmate asks if it’s a fire drill.”

Another comparison reads: “India: Random chai stall - 5 new friends. Abroad: People book friendship 3 weeks in advance.”

The couple also compare home help and cost of living, joking: “India: ₹100 = haircut, chai, samosa, and a friend. Abroad: £10 = one coffee and existential crisis.” On chores, they add: “India: ‘Didi, please clean the house.’ Abroad: You are the didi now.”

Healthcare and festive leave are also included. “India: ₹500 and a doctor still calls you beta. Abroad: A week later appointment just to know two paracetamols and rest.” And finally: “Diwali = week off, family, sweets. Abroad: ‘Happy Diwali! Anyway, see you at work tomorrow.’”

The couple concluded the post saying that life in India, while noisy, unpredictable and hectic, is rich with warmth and community. “It’s called chaotic perfection. It’s noise, it’s emotion, it’s warmth — and that’s India for you. We leave to chase dreams, but somewhere between silent streets and slow Wi-Fi, we realize... there’s no place like home,” the post read.