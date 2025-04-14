Chinese factories take over US TikTok, sell 'brandless' Chanel, Louis Vuitton at 1/10th the price

As a trade war rages on between US and China, owing to US President Donald Treump's relentless tariffs, Chinese manufacturers have decided to break the usual supply chain to US and start reaching out to customers directly. Despite high tariffs, American TikTok users find cheaper alternatives from Chinese manufacturers online.(X/@ClairoSpinach,@abby4thepeople)

As Trump pushes companies to manufacture in US, Chinese suppliers have taken to social media to show their creations for top luxury brands like Louis Vuitton, Este Lauder and Chanel, offering to sell the products at 1/10 of the market price.

Many American TikTok users shared that their social media feeds have been flooded with videos of several Chinese suppliers detailing the high-quality products they make for luxury brands and offering to sell them to Americans at a fraction of the cost without the brands' logos.

Take a look at the videos here:

"My fyp is suddenly filled with Chinese manufacturers trying to sell directly to Americans. The gag is that even with paying the import tariff and shipping, it's still way cheaper than buying the same products through American corporations. We are not winning this trade war lmao," said one user on X, sharing a video of a Chinese manufacturers selling Birkenstock footwear without the logo.

From shoes to bags and even laundry detergent, the video filmed inside manufacturing units in China are taking over the social media feeds of Americans who are finding their deals to good to miss out on.

The price of the items is so low that even with import duties and shipping cost the total comes out to be less than half of what the product would cost in US under a brand name. Some Chinese manufacturers are even offering to cover the shipping costs for buyers in US and have filmed detailed videos showing the manufacturing process to dispel the myth that products made in China are of poor quality.

The US tariff on Chinese goods currently stands at a whopping 145 percent, with Beijing showing little inclination to back down by increasing its own retaliatory duties to 125 percent.