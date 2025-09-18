Dying Chinese man learns daughter is not his biological child, pleads with ex-wife to take custody

A man in China battling terminal cancer was left devastated after learning that the daughter he had raised alone for years was not his biological child. A Chinese father battling cancer discovered through a paternity test that the daughter he cherished and cared for was not his biological child.(Representational image/Pexels)

Marriage and early years

According to a report by South China Morning Post, the man, surnamed Li, from Henan province, met his future wife, surnamed Wang, while working in Shenzhen in 2013. Wang soon became pregnant and returned to their hometown. During this time, Li sent most of his salary to support her. The couple married in 2015, and the child was officially registered under Li’s household.

However, their marriage broke down in 2018. Following their divorce, Li obtained custody of the daughter while Wang agreed to pay 500 yuan (US$70) per month in alimony, although she frequently defaulted. Li’s elder daughter from a previous marriage alleged that Wang was neglectful and had poor habits, such as drinking and smoking.

Struggles with illness

Li worked as a delivery rider and substitute driver to provide for his daughter. But in 2022, his life changed dramatically when he was diagnosed with terminal stomach cancer. Unable to work, he relied on regular chemotherapy. During this time, his 10-year-old daughter took on the responsibility of caring for him while continuing her studies independently.

Worried about her future, Li urged his elder daughter to reach out to Wang to resume care of the child. Wang, however, refused repeatedly and even blocked his calls.

Shocking revelation

The continued indifference raised doubts, prompting Li and his elder daughter to conduct a paternity test. The results revealed that the girl Li had cherished as his own was not biologically related to him.

Li said he was devastated to learn the truth. The girl had always been the apple of his eye and, despite the revelation, he stressed that she must be cared for properly.

Wang’s mother insisted that Li had been informed of the situation when the girl was born. She added that her daughter would not have married Li otherwise, noting that he is 20 years older than Wang.

Custody and aftermath

Following the revelation, Li’s elder daughter sent the girl to the local police station when both parents refused to take her back. According to SCMP, China’s Civil Code allows custody changes if guardians are unable to continue raising their children.