Parents of Chinese teenagers who urinated in soup ordered to pay 2.71 crore to restaurant

A Chinese court has ordered two teenagers who urinated into a pot of broth at a Shanghai hotpot restaurant to pay 2.2 million yuan (approximately ₹2.71 crore) in compensation to two catering companies. The incident occurred in February at China’s largest hotpot chain, Haidilao.(Unsplash/Representational)

The incident, which occurred in February at a branch of China’s largest hotpot chain, Haidilao, drew widespread criticism after the 17-year-olds posted a video of their drunken act online. It even prompted the hotpot chain to offer compensation to over 4,000 diners, even though there was no suggestion anyone had consumed the contaminated broth. In March, the hotpot chain filed a civil lawsuit against the teenagers seeking a public apology and over 23 million yuan in damages.

Now, according to a report by the BBC, the Huangpu District People's Court of Shanghai ruled that the teenagers had infringed on the companies’ property rights and reputation through “acts of insult”. It also noted that their actions had contaminated tableware and “caused strong discomfort among the public”.

Parents ordered to pay ₹ 2.71 crore

The court also found that the teens’ parents had “failed to fulfil their duty of guardianship” and ordered them to pay 2 million yuan for reputational and business damage, 130,000 yuan for tableware losses and cleaning expenses, and 70,000 yuan in legal costs. It also directed the accused teenagers and their parents to issue public apologies in designated newspapers.

However, the court clarified that any additional compensation Haidilao offered to customers beyond the cost of their meals was a “voluntary business decision” and would not be charged to the teenagers.

Haidilao, which opened its first restaurant in Jianyang in Sichuan province, has expanded rapidly. It now operates more than 1,000 outlets worldwide. The chain is known for its customer service and family-friendly environment.