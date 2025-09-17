'Not money, it's about mindset': Man compares Vietnam roads and infrastructure to India, sparks discussion

A social media post about Vietnam’s well-maintained infrastructure has triggered a wider discussion among Indian users about why the country continues to struggle with basic civic planning despite rapid economic growth. The X post has sparked a discussion on India's infrastructure.(X/@sumitkbehal; Unsplash/representational)

The discussion began when X user Sumit Behal shared pictures of a pristine beach and well-maintained roads in Vietnam. Along with the images, he wrote, “The infrastructure of a coastal city having half the GDP per capita of Mumbai.”

The post quickly went viral, drawing thousands of likes and comments. Responding to Behal, X user Suraj Kumar Talreja argued that Indians need to experience life abroad to truly understand what the country lacks in terms of urban planning.

“Every Indian should travel abroad at least once in their lifetime not for luxury, but to realize how much we’re deprived when it comes to infrastructure,” he wrote. “It’s never just about money. It’s about mindset, planning, and execution. Take Vietnam for example, a country that fought a devastating war with the US in the 70s. Yet today, it has rebuilt and progressed so remarkably,” he said.

Talreja added that stepping outside India provides a valuable perspective. “Sometimes, stepping outside India gives us perspective on what’s possible, and what we should demand back home,” he said.

How did social media react?

Talreja’s remarks struck a chord with many. Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “We have beautiful beaches in India too, but our public infrastructure maintenance is where we fall short. It's about civic pride and governance. Vietnam rebuilt after war while we're still blaming colonial past. Maybe we need better leadership and civic education rather than more excuses.”

“At every societal level, the dream is to leave India and settle abroad, not only in the US/Europe/Australia, but in any country with better amenities and infra. Government services lack intent here. No planning, no execution, jugaad & corruption are destroying us,” commented another.

“definitely agree. I live outside India, and every-time I deal with Indian agencies, I get more reasons to not come back to India. India will never grow, and it’s solely because of its people and politicians,” expressed a third user.