Indian-origin filmmaker in UK slams anti-immigration protestors: 'Message for all racists'

An Indian-origin filmmaker and entrepreneur has issued a sharp response to the massive anti-immigration rally held in London earlier this week. In a video shared on Instagram, Shrimoyee Chakraborty, who has been living in the UK for 14 years, introduced herself as “a high tax-paying immigrant” and addressed those protesting against migration. “Message for all racist protesting in London! From a high tax-paying immigrant,” the text on her video read. In the video, the woman introduced herself as “a high tax-paying immigrant”.(Instagram/@shrimoyeec)

In her video message, Chakraborty described the challenges of starting in the UK. She recalled paying far higher tuition fees as an international student and said that, unlike locals, she was forced to find a job above a certain salary threshold to even qualify for a work visa. “I had to work much harder than others just to stay here, and on top of that, I paid far more in taxes,” she said.

In her caption, she expressed her dismay at the events. “I am angry, I am sad,” she wrote, adding that London had always felt like the one place where she was truly accepted. “I was so proud when 70% Londoners voted against Brexit. I felt London was different,” she said.

However, she added that after seeing the visuals of the protests, she was “heartbroken, disgusted and shocked at the hate in the air.” She went on to say that if only people “learnt history, they wouldn’t have the audacity to protest like this.”

In her video message, Chakraborty recalled her journey to the UK. She shared that she moved to the country 14 years ago for her master’s. “I paid three times the cost of education that you would pay,” she said, adding, “After I paid that… for me to apply for a job, I had to make sure I get a job that paid me more than 35,000 pounds back in the days so that a company sponsors my visa because I couldn’t apply for just any job, right?”

She further explained how she went on to set up her own business, employing others and continuing to contribute to the economy. She added that she rarely uses public services, noting, “I barely rely on the NHS and my child goes to a private school, so I don’t even take up free education.”

Britain’s colonial past

Further, she reminded protestors of Britain’s colonial past. “England colonised the whole world. Where you did not migrate legally. You came, took our wealth, took our money, took everything and left. And then when you had to fight the World War you had to call us immigrants back to help you fight the war.”

She concluded by highlighting the contributions of immigrants to the country. “You don’t have enough doctors. Most of the doctors in the UK, bankers, and all the high tax-paying people are immigrants.”

“I hope you remember that when you’re protesting about it,” she said.

How did social media react?

The video has drawn mixed reactions on social media, with many users noting that the protests were directed at illegal immigrants.

“You totally missed the point. You came legally and worked made a life. People pay 10s of 1000s to come here in visas can take years...have to pay for health care and earn enough. While others come ileagally for free. You should be at the front of the March. It's the legal migraints getting scammed, because others are coming for free.......do you understand now,” one user wrote.

“Why is she involving herself in this matter? The protest is about illegal immigrants and people who arrived by boat,” commented another.

“You sound educated however you completely missed out on the motivation of the protest. Pls read the paper again,” said a third user.