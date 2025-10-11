Chinese man leaves his $140,000 camper van unlocked, invites strangers to take it on road trips

A man from eastern China has captured the internet’s attention after leaving his Mercedes-Benz camper van unlocked and inviting strangers to take it on an adventure. His extraordinary act of trust quickly went viral on Chinese social media when the first family to borrow the vehicle described their trip as a “wonderful journey,” inspiring many others to join the experience. Chinese man left his luxury camper van unlocked for strangers, sparking a viral trust experiment as families shared joyful road trips across the country.(Representational image/Pixabay)

According to a report by South China Morning Post, the 38-year-old owner, surnamed Guo, from Shanghai, owns a camper van worth around one million yuan (about US$140,000). His profession remains undisclosed.

From road trip to social experiment

In August, Guo set out on a countrywide road trip but returned home to Shanghai by train a month later after feeling homesick. He left his camper van parked on a street in Nanning, Guangxi province in southern China, and decided to share it with anyone who wanted an adventure.

Guo posted an online video showing the vehicle’s location and captioned it: “The key is here. I have gone home. Whoever wants the car can take it.” Inside, the van contained a bed and even a small motorcycle for passenger use.

He explained that the camper van often sat idle, which he felt was a waste. “It is also a test of trust,” Guo said, adding that he hoped others could experience the joy of travel as he had.

A retired soldier’s memorable trip

Guo kept the key hidden inside the vehicle and secured it with a password. In an interview with Jimu News, he said anyone wishing to borrow the van had to contact him online and provide proof of identity, a large-vehicle driving licence, and travel details.

The first person to take up the offer was a retired soldier, surnamed Mo, who embarked on a three-day road trip with his wife and daughter on September 19. Before setting out, Mo recorded a video promising to take full responsibility for any damage.

He later described the trip as “wonderful and beautiful,” adding that his daughter enjoyed every moment. After returning the van spotless to its original location, Mo said, “Brother Guo is so kind. I want to repay him with the same kindness.”

A growing movement of shared kindness

Guo was overjoyed that the van was returned without a scratch and said he made new friends through the experience. He noted that there were no tracking devices in the vehicle, emphasising his belief in goodwill and honesty.

Following Mo’s trip, another couple reportedly borrowed the camper van for a short half-day excursion. Buoyed by the positive response, Guo now hopes to develop his “free camper van sharing” idea into a broader social movement that promotes trust and community spirit in China.