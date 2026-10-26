Chinese neighbours fight over land for 200 years, 1781 deed emerges in court

A land dispute between two neighbouring families in China has gone viral after a court discovered that their disagreement over a property boundary dates back more than 200 years, with one family producing a centuries-old land deed as evidence.

The dispute continued across multiple generations. (Unsplash/Representational image)

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The case, involving two families surnamed Du and Zhang, was recently heard by a court in northwestern China’s Shaanxi province, as per a report by the South China Morning Post. The neighbours had repeatedly clashed over the boundary between their homes, with the dispute continuing across multiple generations.

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The disagreement reportedly intensified when the Dus attempted to renovate their kitchen and raise a wall. The Zhangs repeatedly objected, citing concerns about sunlight and drainage. The dispute eventually led to frequent verbal and physical confrontations, despite repeated mediation attempts by the police and the village committee.

During one mediation session, the Zhang family presented a land deed dating back to the 46th year of the Qianlong Emperor’s reign during the Qing dynasty. The document, which dates to 1781, reportedly contained an agreement between the families establishing the boundary between their properties, marked by a persimmon tree in the courtyard.

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{{^usCountry}} The yellowed and torn document still bore clearly legible handwritten ink, astonishing those present and revealing the dispute’s extraordinary history. Dispute continued across generations {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The yellowed and torn document still bore clearly legible handwritten ink, astonishing those present and revealing the dispute’s extraordinary history. Dispute continued across generations {{/usCountry}}

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The discovery showed that the disagreement had persisted for more than two centuries. Successive generations of the two families had clashed over the property boundary, including an incident shortly after the founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949.

The Zhang family maintained that the old agreement should be respected by future generations. However, the court did not rely solely on the 1781 deed to resolve the dispute.

Instead, authorities also drew inspiration from a famous letter written by Zhang Ying, a Qing dynasty politician and scholar, who once urged his family to yield land to a neighbour rather than prolong a boundary dispute.

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In the letter, Zhang wrote, “A letter from afar just for a wall, why not give up three feet? The Great Wall still stands today, but Qin Shi Huang is nowhere to be seen.”

According to the historical account, Zhang Ying’s family agreed to move their wall back by three feet after receiving his letter. Their neighbour subsequently did the same, creating a six-foot-wide lane between the two properties. The lane is now a tourist attraction in Tongcheng, in central China’s Anhui province, and is remembered as a symbol of compromise and neighbourly harmony.

(Also Read: At Nanjing University in China, students call strangers as part of a popular course to build confidence)

Court resolves dispute

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In the present case, authorities carried out repeated measurements at the properties and developed a renovation plan intended to address both families’ concerns. The efforts eventually enabled the Du family to renovate its kitchen, while the Zhang family accepted the outcome peacefully, bringing an end to a dispute that had continued for generations.

The unusual case has drawn attention online, with social media users commenting on the extraordinary length of the disagreement.

“Love cannot last for 200 years, but lawsuits can,” one social media user remarked.

“The land they occupy must have very good feng shui, allowing them to survive all the vicissitudes and still have the money and energy to fight,” wrote another.