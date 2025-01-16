Chinese woman discovers pregnancy hours before giving birth despite being told she was infertile

In a bizarre incident, a 36-year-old woman in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, gave birth just four hours after discovering she was pregnant. The unexpected delivery has captured widespread attention on Chinese social media. During her examination, she mentioned her recently irregular menstrual cycle.(Pexel)

According to the South China Morning Post, the woman, identified by her surname Gong, visited Zhejiang Provincial People’s Hospital for hypertension treatment. To her astonishment, doctors informed her that she was over eight months pregnant.

During her examination, she mentioned her recently irregular menstrual cycle, prompting the doctors to perform an ultrasound, which revealed she was carrying a baby. With Gong's condition deemed critical, doctors immediately performed an emergency caesarean section. Her baby boy was delivered weighing 2 kg, much to Gong's astonishment and delight. “There were only four hours from finding out I was pregnant to the birth of my baby,” Gong was quoted as saying.

Overweight

The news left Gong stunned, as she had previously been diagnosed with infertility caused by a womb syndrome. Her condition had even led her and her husband to explore in vitro fertilisation (IVF). However, their plans were rejected by doctors who advised Gong to lose weight before pursuing the procedure. Although the report did not disclose her exact weight, it described her as tall, obese, and with a penchant for desserts. Gong’s unexpected pregnancy and quick delivery have sparked both curiosity and amazement, highlighting an extraordinary turn of events for a woman who thought she could never conceive.

Her case is not unique at the hospital, according to SCMP. Many years ago, another woman, who weighed 100 kg, was admitted for surgery and discovered she was 23 weeks pregnant. Dr. Yang Liwei, an obstetrician at the hospital, explained that heavier women often don't notice the signs of pregnancy due to a lack of significant weight gain and minimal fetal movement. “Women not knowing they are pregnant will not take a prenatal examination, which makes it hard to ensure the safety of both the mother and the baby,” Dr. Yang added.