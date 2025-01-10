Farah Khan recalls delivering three 2.5 kg healthy babies with the help of good nutrition, despite risks

Yesterday, on January 9, 2025, Bollywood A-listers extended warm wishes to filmmaker Farah Khan on her 60th birthday. As the celebrated filmmaker enters her sixties this year, let’s revisit one of her recent interviews on The Debina Bonnerjee Show, where she opened up about her pregnancy. Through her experience, she highlighted the importance of good nutrition and diet for delivery healthy babies. Farah Khan shared her pregnancy journey in a recent interview.

Importance of good nutrition in pregnancy

Farah had three fertilized embryos, and her doctor cautioned her to consider carrying only two as twins. She explained that it is generally assumed one of the embryos may lag in development compared to the others. One of the embryos may not get adequate nutrition. However, Farah refused, seeing it as a ‘jackpot’ to have three babies at once.

Farah Khan recalled adopting a proper nutrition plan and consulting a nutritionist during her pregnancy. Towards the end of her term, she noticed she didn't gain much weight but the stomach was big, as all the nutrition was directed toward her womb. She also shared how the diet had a visible impact on her appearance, with her skin glowing and her hair looking luscious. Thanks to her good nutrition during pregnancy, she delivered three very healthy babies, each weighing 2.5 kilograms. This shows how good nutrition can even circumvent potential risks.

ALSO READ: IVF: Infertility treatment facts you should know even before trying to get pregnant

Manifesting pregnancy and normalising IVF

Farah Khan welcomed motherhood in her 40s. She stated her marriage was one of the reasons for the late pregnancy as she married Shrish Kunder just one month before turning 40, so it was only natural that the pregnancy would be late. The filmmaker gave birth to triplets in 2008 when she was 43 years old with the help of IVF.

Initially, she didn’t plan on pregnancy but then started to manifest getting pregnant. Farah Khan drew a parallel with Om Shanti Om’s famous dialogue “Kehte hain agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho … to poori kainath use tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai.” (If you truly desire something from the heart, the entire universe will help you achieve it.) In other words, genuine manifesting from heart. Farah recalled how she manifested the babies by giving them pet names. She further talked about how she wanted to talk in the press back in 2008 about her IVF babies and normalise as it’s nothing ‘illegal.’

The IVF process might be challenging, but Farah reminded that keeping a positive approach makes it better. Amid all the procedures involving daunting injections, she used to calm herself by imagining the face of her future baby. She called IVF a ‘miracle process’. Now her children Diva, Anya and Czar are 16 years old.

Balancing work with right mindset

Alongside IVF and pregnancy journey, she was also shooting Om Shanti Om. Farah Khan recounted how during her peak pregnancy she shot the hit track Dard-E-Disco and climax scenes. She reiterated how it’s all ingrained in the belief system whether one can do it or not. Only in the last ten days, she went on full bed rest before delivery. Two months after her delivery, Farah went back to work.

With the right mindset, passion and willpower, one can balance work with pregnancy.

ALSO READ: IVF treatment guide to taking care of mother, baby: Preconception health to emotional support, doctor shares insights