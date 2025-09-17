Cleanliness to hospitality: Nigerian man busts 17 common myths about India, wins praise

A post by Nigerian content creator Pascal Olaleye debunking common myths about India has caught the attention of social media users. Olaleye, who moved to India in 2021, shared his experiences on Instagram, addressing misconceptions ranging from cleanliness and safety to hospitality and food. Nigerian content creator Pascal Olaleye has been living in India since 2021. (Instagram/@pascalolaleye)

In the first myth, the content creator addressed the stereotype that “India is too dirty to live in”. He said, “Completely false, it’s busy and chaotic, but I’ve seen how communities keep their spaces clean, and I’ve stayed in places far cleaner than you would believe.”

He then went on to address the myth that “nobody speaks English in India”. He said in reality, English is widely spoken, especially in the south, and public signage often includes English alongside Hindi. He also busted the stereotype that “Indian roads are pure chaos and too unsafe,” highlighting the affordability and reliability of rickshaws, metros, and Uber.

Debunking myths about India

Other myths he debunked included India being unsafe for foreigners, the food being too spicy, Indians being unwelcoming, and the idea that street food always causes illness. “I’ve been welcomed with chai, invitations to weddings, and treated like family - even by strangers,” he said, emphasising the warmth and hospitality he experienced.

Olaleye also addressed deeper social myths, such as the notion that being Black in India is impossible or that foreigners cannot be accepted in families or workplaces. “Learn the language, respect the culture - you’ll be welcomed, and soon feel like a true Indian,” he noted.

“Myth: You can’t succeed here. Reality: Foreigners build businesses, careers, and also a lot of international students study here nowadays,” he wrote. “Myth: You can’t make friends here in India. Reality: I’ve made deeper friendships in India than I expected,” Olaleye added.

How did social media react?

The post has resonated with thousands online, with many praising him for breaking stereotypes.

“Foreigners living in India and breaking such stereotypes about our country is my favourite side of Instagram. Lots of love and well wishes,” one user wrote.

“I’m glad u found a place that u feel safe in and feel accepted. That is so important. .. there r so many beautiful places to visit there as well while ur living there,” commented another.