Costco CEO Ron Vachris went from forklift driver to CEO following his father’s advice to ‘not chase a title’

Costco CEO Ron Vachris began his career driving a forklift at a warehouse retailer before eventually rising to lead one of the world's largest retail companies. His journey, spanning more than four decades, offers an interesting perspective on career growth. Vachris credits a simple piece of advice from his father for shaping how he approached his career.

What advice helped Costco CEO Ron Vachris rise to the top?

Costco CEO Ron Vachris built his career from the ground up. (Fortune)

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According to Fortune, Vachris shared his father's advice during an appearance at the Economic Club of Chicago in May 2026.

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“Don't chase a title. Don't chase anything big. Just go make yourself your own success,” his father had told him.

Vachris said the advice influenced how he approached his career. His father also encouraged him to find a company whose values aligned with his own, rather than focusing solely on reaching a senior position.

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{{^usCountry}} After finishing high school in the early 1980s, Vachris studied business at Glendale Community College in Arizona while working part-time as a forklift driver for Price Club, which later merged with Costco in 1993. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After finishing high school in the early 1980s, Vachris studied business at Glendale Community College in Arizona while working part-time as a forklift driver for Price Club, which later merged with Costco in 1993. {{/usCountry}}

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He did not complete a college degree, but continued to take on greater responsibilities within the business.

How did Ron Vachris become Costco CEO?

Vachris's career progressed through warehouse operations and management. He became a warehouse manager in 1992 and was promoted to vice president of operations in 1999. He later held senior positions in regional operations, real estate development and merchandising before becoming chief operating officer in 2016.

In February 2022, he became president and chief operating officer. He took over as Costco's president and CEO in January 2024.

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According to Costco's official leadership profile, he spent 28 years in warehouse operations management before moving into other senior leadership roles.

Reflecting on his journey, Vachris acknowledged that he had not anticipated reaching the position he holds today.

Which other CEOs started in entry-level jobs?

Vachris is not the only retail leader to have risen through the ranks. Walmart CEO John Furner began as an hourly associate at a Walmart store in 1993, working part-time in its garden centre.

According to Walmart's official website, Furner went on to hold positions across store management, merchandising, sourcing and international operations before becoming the company's CEO in February 2026.

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Their journeys show that career growth does not always follow a set path. Sometimes, learning on the job, taking on new responsibilities and gaining experience over time can open doors to bigger opportunities.