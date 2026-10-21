Jaipur, More than 2,000 pulmonologists, respiratory physicians, researchers and healthcare professionals from across India, the United States, the United Kingdom and other countries are expected to converge here to deliberate on the growing burden of pulmonary diseases and the impact of air pollution on lung health. International experts to deliberate on air pollution, advances in lung care in 4-day meet

At NCON 2026, the 28th Joint Annual National Conference of the National College of Chest Physicians, India and the Indian Chest Society , to be held from October 22 to 25, the respiratory medicine community will also discuss the latest developments in the diagnosis and management of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease , asthma, allergies and other respiratory conditions.

With more than 500 research papers expected to be presented, the conference will provide a platform for sharing scientific evidence, clinical experience and innovations that could help improve respiratory care in India and globally, a statement by the organisers said.

Air pollution and its relationship with respiratory illness will be a key area of discussion, particularly in the context of cities that experience recurring episodes of poor air quality.

Experts will deliberate on how exposure to particulate matter and other airborne pollutants can aggravate asthma, contribute to respiratory symptoms and complicate the management of existing lung conditions, the statement said.

The discussions will also examine the importance of public awareness, early recognition of symptoms, appropriate medical evaluation and preventive measures. COPD and asthma will receive particular attention, alongside allergic airway diseases, with sessions exploring disease assessment, personalised treatment approaches, inhaler use, long-term disease control and the management of severe respiratory exacerbations.

"Respiratory diseases often require early recognition, accurate diagnosis and sustained follow-up, yet patients may delay seeking care until symptoms become severe. Through scientific sessions and interactive discussions, we aim to encourage evidence-based clinical practice," said Dr Vinod Joshi, who is NCON 2026 organising secretary and also senior professor at the Department of Respiratory Medicine, RUHS College of Medical Sciences, Jaipur.

The conference will also highlight advances in interventional pulmonology, including modern bronchoscopic procedures and techniques that support the diagnosis and management of complex airway and lung conditions.

NCON organising chairman and senior pulmonologist Dr Mahendra Kumar said, "The focus will be on translating scientific advances into better diagnosis, treatment and long-term care for patients with respiratory diseases."

The conference is being organised under the aegis of the National College of Chest Physicians, India, and the Indian Chest Society, with Jaipur serving as the host city for this major academic gathering.

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