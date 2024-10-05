Couple claims ‘taxi mafia’ in Kerala turned their trip into nightmare: ‘They threatened, followed us’

The coastal town of Kerala, Alappuzha, is often referred to as the "Venice of the East" due to its extensive network of canals and backwaters. It is a favourite destination for tourists and travellers alike, However, a couple took to Reddit saying that they will never return to the place, claiming it is because of their interaction with “taxi mafia”. They shared that the local taxi drivers harassed them when they booked a cab through ride sharing services. A man's post about his horrible experience in Kerala has gone viral. (Unsplash/hasbina, ANIRUDH)

“Me and my wife visited Alleppey (former name of Alappuzha) on October 2nd, planning to stay for just one day before heading to Munnar. Initially, we were considering our transportation options when a seemingly nice taxi driver approached us. He sweet-talked us into giving him details about our stay and our plans to travel to Munnar. He quoted ₹5500, but we told him we’d think about it. He insisted on getting a missed call from us, which in hindsight was a red flag,” a man wrote.

He narrated that the same taxi driver called him again, but he politely declined his services. This led to the driver following them and inquiring why they didn’t want his services. They again refused, but what happened next left the couple shaken.

“I told him to back off, but…”

“As soon as we reached our hotel, we saw 7-8 taxi drivers waiting outside, questioning us about our travel plans to Munnar. The ‘leader’ of this group approached us, threatening that online bookings were banned in Alappuzha and that things would ‘turn bad’ if we didn't use local taxis. I told him to back off, but they wouldn’t leave and just lingered around,” the man added.

He then went on to explain that the “harassment didn’t end” and how the tax drivers followed him and his wife when they were getting out of town.

Read the entire ordeal here:

The man’s post sparked outrage, with many suggesting he “name and shame” the drivers who threatened them. A few advised the man to post his ordeal on X and ask for the help of the authorities.