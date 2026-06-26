Couple compares India’s ₹40,000 salary to Switzerland's ₹7,00,000 income
A viral video by a couple, a Dutch woman and her Indian husband, breaking down salaries in Switzerland versus India, has sparked varied remarks.
Is moving abroad always a financial upgrade? A couple sparked a major discussion on Instagram by breaking down the illusions of a high foreign salary. They compared the lifestyle and saving potential of a modest ₹40,000 monthly salary in India against a massive ₹7,00,000 (seven lakh) salary in Switzerland.
“ ₹7 lakh salary sounds amazing… until you see the rent,” the couple wrote. Then they asked a question to their followers: “Which side are you picking? India or Switzerland?”
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In a video, while Chantal gives a breakdown of the salary in India, Guru does the same for Switzerland. The couple shares why the rent for accommodation in India is about ₹20,000, which comes to nearly ₹200,000 in Switzerland.
As the comparison goes on, they talk about how much it costs for groceries, health insurance, public transportation, in both countries, including ₹5,000 for childcare in India and ₹1,50,000 in Switzerland.
(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Chantal and Guru. This report will be updated when they respond.)
What did social media say?
An individual wrote, “really nice.” Another argued, “How about road conditions, air quality, corruption, civic sense, law and order, women and child safety?”
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Answering, the couple shared, “Good point. We were just comparing finances here, but we can make these in the future too.”
Chantal and Guru regaurly make content for their followers on Instagram and YouTube. Their bio on YouTube reads, “A Dutch–Indian duo sharing culture, food, travel and everyday cross‑cultural life.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More