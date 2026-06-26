Couple compares India’s ₹40,000 salary to Switzerland's ₹7,00,000 income

Is moving abroad always a financial upgrade? A couple sparked a major discussion on Instagram by breaking down the illusions of a high foreign salary. They compared the lifestyle and saving potential of a modest ₹40,000 monthly salary in India against a massive ₹7,00,000 (seven lakh) salary in Switzerland. The Dutch-Indian duo who shared a video comparing finances. (Instagram/@clogsandcurries)

“ ₹7 lakh salary sounds amazing… until you see the rent,” the couple wrote. Then they asked a question to their followers: “Which side are you picking? India or Switzerland?”

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In a video, while Chantal gives a breakdown of the salary in India, Guru does the same for Switzerland. The couple shares why the rent for accommodation in India is about ₹20,000, which comes to nearly ₹200,000 in Switzerland.

As the comparison goes on, they talk about how much it costs for groceries, health insurance, public transportation, in both countries, including ₹5,000 for childcare in India and ₹1,50,000 in Switzerland.

(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Chantal and Guru. This report will be updated when they respond.)