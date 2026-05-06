Founder breaks down how ₹36 lakh job can pay more than ₹62 LPA Google package

In fact, the person in a remote contractual role actually ends up with more money in his account each month. Bhandari explained how that works out.

At ₹62 LPA, the Google employee is earning almost double the salary of the person making ₹36 LPA, at least on paper. However, that does not translate into more money in his account every month.

Bhandari quoted the example of two friends — “My friend has a ₹62L CTC at Google. Another friend is a Remote Contractor making ~ ₹36L ($38k),” he said.

An Indian entrepreneur has sparked a discussion online after claiming that his friend earning ₹36 lakh per annum in a remote contractual role actually gets more money in-hand than a Google techie with a salary of ₹62 LPA. Devaansh Bhandari made the surprising claim in an X post where he also explained the math.

Bhandari, the founder of Y Combinator-backed startup Wavelength, said that his friend earning ₹62 LPA gets an in-hand salary of ₹1.5 to 1.8 lakh per month in his account.

On the other hand, the remote contractual employee gets between ₹2.7 to 2.9 lakh per month.

How the math works out Bhandari explained that in Big Tech companies like Google, a large portion of the package is made up of stocks and bonuses, not direct cash. So the person earning ₹62 LPA on paper has ₹22 lakh as his base salary, ₹35 lakh as stocks vested over four years, and a bonus component of ₹5 lakh.

When you look at what the person really earns annually in usable income, it drops to around ₹30–32 lakh.

(Also read: ‘In India, even top techies can’t buy things worth crores’ says Google engineer)

After taxes, this big tech employee ends up with a monthly in-hand salary of roughly ₹1.5–1.8 lakh. Another important point is that stocks are not immediate cash—you can only use that money once the shares vest and you sell them. So, while the total compensation looks high on paper, the actual cash flow is much lower.

The tax benefit In contrast, the second person is a remote contractor earning ₹36 lakh a year, which is significantly less than ₹62 lakh at first glance. However, this income is mostly received as direct cash rather than being split into different components.

More importantly, the contractor benefits from a tax rule (Section 44ADA), where only half of their income is considered taxable. This significantly reduces their tax burden.