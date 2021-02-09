Home / Trending / Craze for cricket: Chennai family sets up live-streaming of India vs England test match inside wedding venue
Craze for cricket: Chennai family sets up live-streaming of India vs England test match inside wedding venue

Tweeple pointed out how the picture aptly depicted the excitement around the sport.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:41 PM IST
The image shows the screen showing the India vs England test match.(Twitter/@Akshay Natarajan)

Cricket is one of the most-watched and enjoyed sports in India. And this Twitter post rightly proves that notion. Shared by Akshay Natarajan, the post shows a unique setup in the middle of a wedding venue that may leave you amazed thoroughly.

“A Chennai test, with 2 Chennai boys batting. How can you not?” reads the caption. The post shows a makeshift screen installed inside a wedding hall. The India vs England test match can be seen live-streaming on the screen while the wedding preparations continue in the background.

Shared on February 8, the share has garnered over 5,000 likes and tons of comments. Netizens couldn’t stop appreciating the setup in the middle of a wedding venue. Many pointed out how the picture aptly depicted the excitement around the sport.

What are your thoughts on this post?

