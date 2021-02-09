Craze for cricket: Chennai family sets up live-streaming of India vs England test match inside wedding venue

Cricket is one of the most-watched and enjoyed sports in India. And this Twitter post rightly proves that notion. Shared by Akshay Natarajan, the post shows a unique setup in the middle of a wedding venue that may leave you amazed thoroughly.

“A Chennai test, with 2 Chennai boys batting. How can you not?” reads the caption. The post shows a makeshift screen installed inside a wedding hall. The India vs England test match can be seen live-streaming on the screen while the wedding preparations continue in the background.

Take a look at the share:

Shared on February 8, the share has garnered over 5,000 likes and tons of comments. Netizens couldn’t stop appreciating the setup in the middle of a wedding venue. Many pointed out how the picture aptly depicted the excitement around the sport.

What are your thoughts on this post?