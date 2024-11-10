Cristiano Ronaldo gets fact-checked by The Liver Doc for promoting Herbalife: ‘Deprived of ethics’

Cristiano Ronaldo has once again found himself at the centre of a social media storm, this time due to his promotion of Herbalife products. The Portuguese football legend shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) endorsing the brand’s Formula 1 meal replacement shake as a healthy breakfast option. While his post was met with enthusiasm from fans, it also attracted sharp criticism from some corners, leading to a community note and renewed discussions around celebrity endorsements and the ethics of advertising. Cristiano Ronaldo gets fact-checked over Herbalife post, sparking health and transparency debate. (X/@Cristiano)

Ronaldo’s Herbalife post: A healthy breakfast?

Ronaldo took to X (formerly Twitter) to promote Herbalife, claiming it provided a “balanced mix of protein, fibre, vitamins, and minerals.” Accompanied by the hashtags #Herbalife and #HealthyBreakfast, the post painted the product as an ideal way to kickstart the day.

"A good way to start the day? A healthy breakfast. Herbalife Formula 1 delivers a balanced mix of protein, fibre, vitamins and minerals," Ronaldo's caption read.

However, the post quickly went viral, sparking a debate about the transparency of celebrity endorsements on social media. Several users pointed out that Ronaldo failed to clearly label the post as a paid advertisement, a requirement under social media regulations. This led to a community note on X.

Among the most vocal critics was Dr. Cyriac Abby Phillips, a Indian hepatologist and social media influencer known as ‘The Liver Doc.’ Dr. Phillips strongly rebuked Ronaldo for endorsing a product that has been linked to health concerns in the past, particularly regarding liver health.

“A healthy breakfast is, of course, a great start to the day," Dr. Phillips wrote, "but not with products that have raised concerns over liver health.” He cited studies and controversies surrounding Herbalife’s products, which have faced scrutiny for their potential adverse effects on liver function.

Dr. Phillips also criticised Ronaldo for not following ethical advertising practices, particularly when it comes to promoting products that could have a serious impact on public health. His response went viral, with many agreeing that celebrities should be more mindful of their influence on their followers.