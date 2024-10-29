Cristiano Ronaldo's die-hard Chinese fan cycles 13,000 km to meet the football star

In an extraordinary act of dedication, a 24-year-old superfan named Gong cycled from China to Saudi Arabia to meet his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo. The journey, which began on March 18, covered 13,000 kilometres and spanned seven months, finally bringing him to the Al Nassr Football Club in Riyadh on October 20, as reported by the South China Morning Post. Cristiano Ronaldo met superfan Gong, who cycled 13,000 km from China to Saudi Arabia to meet him. (X/@SHAHFAI65660968)

A journey through multiple countries

Gong’s route took him through Kazakhstan, Georgia, Iran, and Qatar, among other nations, as he navigated diverse landscapes and cultures. Determined to fulfil his dream of meeting the iconic footballer, he cycled on, relying on basic provisions and a spirit of resilience. Upon hearing about Gong’s journey, Ronaldo’s team arranged a memorable meeting for him outside the Al Nassr club.

During the encounter, Ronaldo signed Gong’s shirt and took several photos with him, acknowledging the immense effort it took to make the journey. Despite the language barriers, economic constraints, and physical exhaustion, Gong remained undeterred. “It was all worth it,” he shared with South China Morning Post.

Take a look here at the pictures during the meet:

Inspired by a cancelled visit

Gong’s decision to embark on this monumental trip was inspired by Ronaldo’s cancelled visit to China in February, due to a leg injury. To prepare, he packed essentials, including two 60,000mAh power banks, a tent, cooking utensils, and clothes. In countries where meals were costly, he relied on bread, often using translation apps to communicate with locals. He even faced a health scare in Armenia in August, where he collapsed due to a high fever but fortunately received free treatment.

Upon reaching Riyadh on October 10, Gong patiently awaited Ronaldo, who was then in Europe. With the help of Al Nassr FC staff and a kind-hearted fan who offered him a ticket, Gong finally saw Ronaldo in action in a match between Al Nassr and Al Shabab. His patience was rewarded with a handshake, a hug, and a signed jersey.

A lifelong fan’s dream fulfilled

In addition to signing his jersey, Ronaldo autographed a banner with the names of Gong’s friends, leaving the words, “What I dream of is true love and freedom.”

In China, Ronaldo, affectionately known as "C Luo," is celebrated for his record-breaking career, with over 900 goals and the title of the most-followed individual on Instagram. Gong now plans to continue his travels, setting his sights on visiting Portugal, Ronaldo’s homeland.