China’s 35 million ‘leftover men’ prompt proposal for foreign brides to address gender gap

China is grappling with a significant demographic challenge, characterised by an surplus of nearly 35 million so-called "leftover men". This issue has gained attention following a controversial suggestion from a associate professor at Xiamen University, who proposed promoting international marriages as a potential solution. His comments have sparked widespread debate and outrage online, as reported by the South China Morning Post (SCMP). A professor's call for international marriages sparked debate over China's 35 million 'leftover men.' (Representative image)(Pexels)

(Also read: 'Indian food is very dirty': Chinese woman rants to Haryana YouTuber, he takes her to lunch)

The root of the problem

The demographic imbalance can be traced back to the country's decades-long one-child policy, which has skewed gender ratios and resulted in approximately 34.9 million more men than women, according to the Seventh National Population Census conducted in 2020. A recent report from the Institute for China Rural Studies at Central China Normal University has shed light on the growing difficulties faced by rural young men in securing spouses. High bride prices and a diminishing recognition of traditional marriage are identified as significant barriers in this ongoing crisis.

International marriages on the rise

The professor named Ding Changfa's suggestion to facilitate international marriages includes encouraging men to consider partners from countries like Russia, Cambodia, Vietnam, and Pakistan. He explained, “In rural China, we have approximately 34.9 million ‘leftover men’ who face the pressures of providing housing, cars, and bride prices ranging between 500,000 and 600,000 yuan (US$70,000 and US$84,000).”

"Solving this issue could involve attracting a significant number of eligible young women from overseas," Ding noted, pointing out the increasing trend of international marriages among Chinese men.

(Also read: Chinese ‘lady killer’ gains fame as a ‘kept man’ whose Japanese wife earns while he plays video games)

The matchmaking trend

As the disparity continues, some professional matchmakers on Douyin have begun offering matchmaking services specifically aimed at connecting Chinese men with women from Russia. This emerging trend capitalises on the demographic differences between the two nations, with Russia experiencing a surplus of women.

Finance influencer Jingongzi, who boasts over 1.8 million followers on Douyin, commented, “Southeast Asia has maintained close ties with China since ancient times, and culturally, we share many similarities. For instance, Vietnam celebrates the Lunar New Year, so women from Southeast Asia generally do not face significant cultural shocks upon coming to China.”