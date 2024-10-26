'Indian food is very dirty': Chinese woman rants to Haryana YouTuber, he takes her to lunch

An Indian YouTuber's response to a Chinese woman's rant about desi food has won hearts on the internet. In a now-viral video, Indian vlogger, Passenger Paramvir, can be seen talking to a Chinese woman and complaining about the kind of food Chinese people eat. Indian vlogger, Passenger Paramvir, can be seen talking to a Chinese woman as the two discuss the food eaten in the two countries.(X/@FedAmsha)

"I told her that Chinese food is not good but Indian food is amazing. So, she told me to wait while she shows me what Indian food looks like," says the vlogger in the video, seated next to the Chinese woman.

The woman then pulls up a few street food cooking videos on her phone and shows it to the man. The videos she shows include one where a man is seen making dough balls with his armpits and another where a man washes his hands on top of a pan while cooking food.

Take a look at the viral video here:

As she scrolls through her phone, another video showing a man grinding tomatoes with his feet is seen while another shows a woman being served dal in her hands.

While Paramvir laughs watching the videos, the woman continues to show him the videos and asks him what these people were doing.

"Isne toh meri bolti band krdi," he jokes but continues, "Trust me you won't find any of this on the street. I don't know where they get these clips from or where do they find these people. It's very uncommon, I have never seen that happen with my own eyes," he tells her. (Also read: 'Proud to be vegetarian': Indian YouTuber's post on dal chawal divides internet)

"If you go to a good hygienic place, you will love the food," he says. The Chinese woman counters him and asks him "who gave you the authority to say Chinese food is bad. The videos that I have seen on media show me that India food is very dirty," she says.

How he changed her mind

The Indian Youtuber then takes the Chinese woman to a local Indian restaurant. The two shares a meal of dal makhni, shahi paneer and naan. Before the video cuts off, the woman is seen enjoying her meal. "Yummy," she says as she eats the food. (Also read: YouTuber schooled by X after IIT student rejects his job offer)

The video which has nearly 1 million views on X was flooded with praise for the Indian man who dealt with the hate in a positive and light-hearted manner.

"If they took bad, give them good. He changed her whole perspective towards India," said one user.

"India definitely needs better PR! It’s unfortunate that some people judge the entire cuisine based on a few videos. Glad the YouTuber took the initiative to introduce her to authentic Indian food," said another user.