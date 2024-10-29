Chinese woman becomes 'stiff wooden person' as she stops eating, using toilet after being scolded at work

In a heartbreaking incident, a Chinese woman reportedly experienced severe reactions after being scolded at work by her supervisor. According to her doctor, she became like a “stiff wooden person” who didn’t eat or move and needed to be reminded to use the bathroom by her family. A Chinese woman’s reaction to being scolded at work has sparked concerns among social media users. (Unsplash/yrss)

What caused her severe condition?

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the woman’s doctor, Jia Dehuan, at the Zhengzhou Eighth People’s Hospital revealed that she was experiencing catatonic stupor, a symptom of depression. The woman is identified as Li from central China’s Henan province.

What is Catatonic Stupor?

Cleveland Clinic describes it as a condition where a person’s awareness of the world around them is disrupted. When experiencing this condition, people may “react very little or not at all to their surroundings.”

What happened to Li?

SCMP cited local Chinese media outlet Hongxing News and reported that Li suddenly became unresponsive. Furthermore, she was unable to eat anything or engage in a conversation. She also couldn’t move or drink. As per her family, her head would hang in midair if they removed the pillow beneath her head.

What caused these several symptoms?

Li was reportedly scolded by her manager a month before her symptoms started appearing. The incident of her being reprimanded by her team leader led to her prolonged unhappiness.

The doctor further explained that Li’s introverted personality and her struggle to open up to people also added to the extreme reactions caused by the incident.

Li has reportedly acknowledged her situation and expressed a desire to manage her mood effectively.

How did social media react?

As soon as the news surfaced on Chinese social media Douyin, it sparked a conversation around workplace pressure.

“I also feel work-related stress at times, but I cannot quit because finding another job is so challenging,” an individual wrote, reported SCMP. Another added, “She had been torturing herself due to her boss’s actions.” A third commented, “If your job is too demanding, it’s better to leave rather than suffer in silence.”

People have further expressed their struggles finding well-paying jobs on social media platforms like Douban, which are more community-focused. A few also expressed how they are doubtful about resigning despite struggling with work pressure due to the unavailability of appropriate jobs.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290)