Customer surprised to find sugarcane stall owner is an influencer with 125k followers
A sugarcane vendor’s unexpected Instagram popularity has gone viral after a customer shared their interaction online.
What began as a quick stop at a sugarcane juice stall has unexpectedly gone viral online. A customer noticed the stall owner’s Instagram page and was surprised to see it had over 1.25 lakh followers. What followed was a simple conversation that has now struck a chord with many people online, reminding them that passion and consistency can come from anywhere.
The post was shared by user @poojaofficial5 on X. The caption of the post read, “Yesterday, I stopped at a sugarcane juice stall in the market, and my eyes suddenly got stuck on the Insta ID written on the stall. I thought it was just there for fun, then I saw the followers 125K. I instantly said, Bro, you are a huge influencer.”
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She added that the vendor smiled and replied, “Nothing much, madam, I just post videos regularly. People seem to like them.” The moment, she wrote, made her reflect that no hardworking person is “small”. According to her, while some people hold a camera, others run a sugarcane machine, but both are building their future. She also asked if others had ever come across a “hidden influencer” like this. (Note: The user clarified that the Instagram ID has been removed from the image.)
Stall owner’s online journey wins praise on social media
The post quickly struck a chord online, with users sharing thoughtful and amused reactions.
One person commented, “Even big shots spend millions and fail to build such loyal followers, which he earned purely through his hard work and a simple smile.”
Another wrote, “Nowadays, people are making very good use of social media and are also creating their own content for their business.”
A user said, “The internet has given hardworking people a chance to shine, no matter what they do for a living.”
One comment in Hindi read, “Waah ganne wale ke Instagram par 125K followers.”
Another user added, “The beautiful answer: a person can do anything by working hard. Both are engaged in improving their future.”
A thoughtful comment read, “Talent can be found anywhere if we take time to notice. Never judge success by someone’s profession. Every hardworking person is building a story worth inspiring others.”
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Another user summed it up, saying, “Absolutely true. Today, consistency and hard work level the playing field. Whether it is a camera or a sugarcane machine, dedication speaks for itself.”