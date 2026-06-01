Customer surprised to find sugarcane stall owner is an influencer with 125k followers

What began as a quick stop at a sugarcane juice stall has unexpectedly gone viral online. A customer noticed the stall owner’s Instagram page and was surprised to see it had over 1.25 lakh followers. What followed was a simple conversation that has now struck a chord with many people online, reminding them that passion and consistency can come from anywhere. Sugarcane juice vendor with a viral Instagram following of 1.25 lakh. (X/@poojaofficial5 )

The post was shared by user @poojaofficial5 on X. The caption of the post read, “Yesterday, I stopped at a sugarcane juice stall in the market, and my eyes suddenly got stuck on the Insta ID written on the stall. I thought it was just there for fun, then I saw the followers 125K. I instantly said, Bro, you are a huge influencer.”

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She added that the vendor smiled and replied, “Nothing much, madam, I just post videos regularly. People seem to like them.” The moment, she wrote, made her reflect that no hardworking person is “small”. According to her, while some people hold a camera, others run a sugarcane machine, but both are building their future. She also asked if others had ever come across a “hidden influencer” like this. (Note: The user clarified that the Instagram ID has been removed from the image.)