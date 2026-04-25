Uttar Pradesh to conduct GPS surveys of sugarcane crops from May 1 to May 30

The Uttar Pradesh government has issued a new sugarcane survey policy on the instructions of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, incorporating a GPS-based system to enhance transparency and accuracy in crop assessment. The final survey data will be uploaded online by sugar mills and made available on departmental and mill websites. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Under the policy, the sugarcane development and sugar industry department will conduct a statewide GPS survey of sugarcane crops from May 1 to June 30, 2026, with all registered farmers to be notified of the schedule via SMS at least three days in advance.

Each survey team will comprise a government sugarcane supervisor and a representative from the concerned sugar mill. Both members will undergo training before the exercise begins. The presence of farmers in their fields during the survey will be mandatory, as teams will record crop details on-site and upload production data directly to the department’s server using GPS-enabled devices.

“Following the survey, farmers will receive SMS notifications containing details such as surveyed area, crop variety, and other relevant data,” sugarcane commissioner Veena Kumari Meena adding “The policy has been finalised for the 2026-27 crushing season.

The final survey data will be uploaded online by sugar mills and made available on departmental and mill websites. Farmers can also verify land details via the UP Bhulekh Portal.

New farmer registrations will continue during the survey, with eligibility for cane supply limited to those registered by September 30, 2026. Applications for yield enhancement will also be accepted till the same date, with a nominal fee based on farmer category.