Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath takes Gen Z slang test in viral office video

A light office video featuring Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath is making waves on social media for its playful take on generational slang. What starts as a casual workplace interaction soon turns into a humorous quiz on popular Gen Z terms, leaving Kamath visibly puzzled but good-humoured throughout. Nithin Kamath’s attempt at decoding Gen Z slang. (Instagram/@gbhat_)

The post was shared by the Instagram page @gbhat_. The caption of the post read, “Corporate cultural exchange program ft boss.”

Gen Z slang quiz takes over the office moment In the clip, a young employee is seen putting Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath through a light-hearted “Gen Z slang test.” She begins by asking, “Are you a millennial?” to which he responds, “I’m 46.” She then corrects him, saying he falls under Gen X, before introducing the quiz.

The first question is, “What is the meaning of ‘rizz’?” Nithin replies, “I don’t know.” She explains it means charisma.

Next, she asks, “What is a simp?” He guesses it might mean “simple,” to which she responds, “No,” and explains it refers to someone who shows excessive admiration for someone they like.

(Also Read: MBA grad leaves ₹25 LPA corporate job to drive Ola cabs, now earns ₹1.5 lakh a month: 'Kya socha tha, kya ban gaya')

She then shows a hand gesture, asking what it means. Nithin says it means “come here,” but she clarifies it is used to indicate approval or agreement, joking, “clock it.”

Finally, she asks, “What does ‘slay’ mean?” He says, “Kill it.” She agrees but teases him for slightly missing the context, adding that it is used to mean doing something exceptionally well.

She wraps up the video saying he scored 1 out of 4, adding with a smile that it was “not bad.”

Check out the full video below: