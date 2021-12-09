Cute cat falls asleep immediately after sneezing. Watch funny animal video

What happens when a very sleepy kitty needs to sneeze? Well, he sneezes very quickly and chooses the moment immediately after it to be sound asleep! This video on Instagram might make you relate to it real hard if you appreciate the simple pleasures of sleeping.

Posted on an Instagram page called ‘Abdul and Fosters’, this video opens to show a cute cat named Yams, cuddled up in the arms of Abdul, his foster human. He is seen stroking the cat lightly in order to make him sleep but the cat is seen with his beautiful, green eyes wide open. Soon, the cat manages to let out two very fierce sneezes.

At pretty much the very next moment, the cat is seen fast asleep and Abdul continues to caress him. “That sneeze really took it out of him. Yams fell asleep within 5 seconds and with his paws up!”, reads the caption accompanying this video.

Watch it here:

Posted five days ago, this video has accumulated more than 5.6 lakh views and several reactions from cat lovers and sleep lovers on the social networking site.

“He looked so surprised. Like what was that and where did it go?”, observed an Instagram user. “Aww that tum tum and those jelly beans,” posted another, talking in kitty language about Yams’ tummy and paws. “Cuteness overload,” commented a third. “Yams - what a name and what a sneeze,” posted a fourth.

What do you think about the video?