Cute cat gets attached to human, simply hops onto their bag to be around them

A particular cat video has been going massively viral on Reddit. It shows how a cat got so attached to a human who gave it love that it keeps following them around. But what is the most hilarious part of this video is that the cat does not really make a lot of effort in following this human around. The feline simply jumps onto the bag that this human carries around and continues to do so even after being lifted up and placed on the street where it stays. “I think I might've been a little too nice to the cat from down the street,” reads the caption that accompanies this cat video.

The video has been shared on the subReddit named r/cats. This community has over 3.5 million cat lovers who look forward to and share different photos and videos of cats and kittens who can be seen doing the most adorable things. This particular video will definitely make you want to keep watching it on loop, owing to its sheer cuteness.

Watch it here:

The video has been shared a little more than three days ago and has received 42,000 upvotes on it so far.

“10/10 would travel with this catpanion,” admitted one, with a kitty pun. “Omg that cat is gorgeous,” wrote another. To this, the original poster replied, “He is! His owners actually have a female in the same colours that they breed every once in a while. Spotted 3 new kittens hanging out in their window last week, all perfect copies of their parents!” “He loves you,” pointed out a third.