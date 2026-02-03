‘Defeated by Gurgaon’s real estate market’: Couple earning ₹1 crore struggles to buy home

Despite a combined annual income of ₹1 crore, a couple in Gurgaon says they feel "completely defeated" by a real estate market that offers zero value for money. With a budget of up to ₹1.7 crore, they have spent months searching for a home, only to find "pathetic" construction quality and mediocre builders. The frustrated homebuyer argues that while cities like Pune and Noida offer quality housing under ₹1 crore, Gurgaon has become a "broken market" where prices are high, but infrastructure and living standards remain abysmally low. A Redditor’s post about Gurgaon real estate has resonated with many. (Representative image). (Unsplash)

“Feeling completely defeated by Gurgaon’s real estate market,” the Reddit user wrote, adding, “So… I’m honestly at my wits’ end with Gurgaon real estate. We have decent savings, and we want to buy a home—but not under the crushing stress of a massive loan. Most of my friends in Pune and Noida have already bought homes, all under 1 Cr. One friend bought a 2 Cr apartment because she had ancestral property money. Meanwhile, here I am feeling completely left behind.”

Also Read: Bengaluru landlord asks one month’s rent just to view flat, internet screams 'scam' How much does the couple earn? The Reddit user clarified, “Both of us together earn around 1 Cr per year. We’ve set our budget at 1.5 Cr, and we’re willing to stretch maybe to 1.7 Cr. And guess what? There is literally nothing worth even that money in Gurgaon.”

What problems did the couple face? The Reddit user explained, “Every builder is either mediocre or straight-up terrible. The construction quality is pathetic. I genuinely don’t understand why the f**k property prices are so insanely high here when the city barely offers anything.” The individual added, “IT industry? Way better in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune. Infrastructure? Please. Roads? Don’t even get me started. Rainy season? Might as well buy a boat. Air? Polluted.”

The Redditor argued that Gurgaon’s high prices are unjustified given its poor infrastructure, seasonal flooding, and pollution, compared to cities like Bengaluru or Pune. The individual warned that if the market doesn't correct, IT professionals will leave Gurgaon for better-managed cities.