‘Defeated by Gurgaon’s real estate market’: Couple earning ₹1 crore struggles to buy home
The Gurgaon homebuyers' post about struggling to find a decent property to purchase has prompted a series of responses.
Despite a combined annual income of ₹1 crore, a couple in Gurgaon says they feel "completely defeated" by a real estate market that offers zero value for money. With a budget of up to ₹1.7 crore, they have spent months searching for a home, only to find "pathetic" construction quality and mediocre builders. The frustrated homebuyer argues that while cities like Pune and Noida offer quality housing under ₹1 crore, Gurgaon has become a "broken market" where prices are high, but infrastructure and living standards remain abysmally low.
“Feeling completely defeated by Gurgaon’s real estate market,” the Reddit user wrote, adding, “So… I’m honestly at my wits’ end with Gurgaon real estate. We have decent savings, and we want to buy a home—but not under the crushing stress of a massive loan. Most of my friends in Pune and Noida have already bought homes, all under 1 Cr. One friend bought a 2 Cr apartment because she had ancestral property money. Meanwhile, here I am feeling completely left behind.”
Also Read: Bengaluru landlord asks one month’s rent just to view flat, internet screams 'scam'
How much does the couple earn?
The Reddit user clarified, “Both of us together earn around 1 Cr per year. We’ve set our budget at 1.5 Cr, and we’re willing to stretch maybe to 1.7 Cr. And guess what? There is literally nothing worth even that money in Gurgaon.”
What problems did the couple face?
The Reddit user explained, “Every builder is either mediocre or straight-up terrible. The construction quality is pathetic. I genuinely don’t understand why the f**k property prices are so insanely high here when the city barely offers anything.” The individual added, “IT industry? Way better in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune. Infrastructure? Please. Roads? Don’t even get me started. Rainy season? Might as well buy a boat. Air? Polluted.”
The Redditor argued that Gurgaon’s high prices are unjustified given its poor infrastructure, seasonal flooding, and pollution, compared to cities like Bengaluru or Pune. The individual warned that if the market doesn't correct, IT professionals will leave Gurgaon for better-managed cities.
How did social media react?
An individual wrote, “Gurgaon, you are competing with big shots. Bengaluru Pune is more about IT only.” The OP replied, “But I am not competing here. A good number of the public here is from IT only, and they need decent living conditions. Tell me if IT is gone from Ggn, what would this city be like?? Won't it become like a normal tier 2 or 3 city? Most of the buyers I see here are still those IT professionals only. Yes, you can say that, those big shots have invested huge amounts and want that in return without considering the hell of amenities this city provides.”
Also Read: ‘Living alone in Gurgaon is a reality show’: Redditor rants about rent, office and daily struggles
Another expressed, “ ₹1 cr is honestly a regular family income these days. The budget should be around ₹3.5 cr if your annual salary is 1 cr. Overall, you are in the wrong place.” A third commented, “You need to understand how markets work and not take it personally. The same ₹1 CR flat you can easily buy in Pune is totally unaffordable for someone who earns 10LPA. You see how that works?”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta is a journalist at Hindustan Times, adept at crafting compelling narratives spanning human interest, trending topics, science, viral news, and social media trends.