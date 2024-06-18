Delhi auto driver decorates vehicle in memory of ex-lover, his love story is viral. Watch

In a heartwarming viral video posted on Instagram, an auto driver from Delhi touched the hearts of many as he shared the emotional story behind his decorated auto. The video, posted by Instagram user Anupama, shows the driver opening up about how he designed his auto in memory of his ex-lover. The touching moment captured in the clip has resonated with countless viewers, eliciting a strong emotional response across the internet. The auto driver decorated the vehicle with red lights and initials of his ex-lover. (Instagram/@Anupama)

Anupama posted in the video that she praised the auto driver for the red-coloured lights in his auto and other decor. After receiving the compliment, the driver reveals that he decorated it in the memory of his ex-lover. He also has the letters "AS" written inside the auto and outside it as these are the initials of his lover. He further shares the heart-wrenching detail that she got married just two days before he moved to Delhi for work. (Also Read: Delhi auto driver rides his vehicle on crowded foot over bridge. Watch)

Watch the video of the auto driver here:

This post was shared on June 6. Since being posted, it has gained more than three lakh views. The share also has close to 38,000 likes, and the numbers are only increasing. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post and shared their reactions.

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "When the algorithm brings you tales of heartbreak from Hauz Khas and nearby areas, and you no longer want Sarrah Conner to fight the machines, just for a moment, so that this moment isn't lost in time, like tears in the rain."

Another added, "I hope he is happy in whatever he is doing."

"Men in love are entirely different creatures," commented a third.

Someone else posted, "Oh my God, I have been in this auto near Hauz Khas but now it's crazy to know the back story of this cool auto, it's kinda heartbreaking."