Delhi eatery sells ‘veg fish’ made with soya beans. Video sparks mixed reactions

Yet another day and yet another food video that has created a chatter among people. This time, the video shows an unusual dish at an eatery in Delhi. It shows a man preparing a dish called ‘veg fish.’

The video is posted on the official Instagram page of food blogger Amar Sirohi. The caption of the video, written in Hindi, loosely translates to “Pure veg fish fry.”

The clip opens to show the food blogger showing the final dish. The clip then goes on to show how the dish is prepared. The video also captures the food blogger’s reaction to trying the dish.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the post has accumulated more than 3.8 lakh views and the numbers are increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various kinds of comments. While some people shared their apprehensions, others shared how they would like to try the dish.

“Ew,” wrote an Instagram user. “Mouthwatering,” posted another. “It's weird to eat such shape,” shared a third. “Interesting,” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video? Would you like to try the dish?

