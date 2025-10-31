Delhi makeup artist transforms into Annabelle, sends Halloween shivers through city streets

A Delhi based makeup artist created a spine tingling scene in the capital after transforming herself into Annabelle, the infamous doll from The Conjuring franchise. Social media creator Izaa Setia stepped out in full horror character, sending chills down the spines of several passers by and delivering unexpected entertainment for others. Channeling Halloween vibes, a Delhi makeup artist roamed as Annabelle.(Instagram/izasetia_makeovers)

(Also read: South Carolina couple's burning house Halloween decoration sparks 911 calls. Watch)

Setia shared a video of her eerie look on Instagram, captioning it: “Dilli ki makeup artist bani Annabelle, sheher mein macha darr ka hungama.”

Spine chilling street walk in character

In the video, Setia walks through bustling lanes of Delhi with a hauntingly pale face, exaggerated dark eye makeup, and hair styled in Annabelle’s iconic braided pigtails. Dressed in a white frock paired with a bright red ribbon, she perfectly recreated the unsettling doll like appearance.

Commuters looked stunned as she silently moved through the crowd. Some jumped in fright while others burst into nervous laughter. Curious onlookers began recording the moment on their phones, turning everyday lanes into an impromptu Halloween stage.

Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts

One viewer wrote, “Dilli ki galiyaan mein Annabelle dekh kar sach mein heart attack aa jata.” Another commented, “This is why I do not step out on Halloween in India.” A third user joked, “Bhai kisi ne police ko bulaya ya nahi.” A fourth person said, “Makeup on point, fear level one hundred.” Someone else shared, “I would have dropped my phone and run.” Another added, “Delhi never disappoints, even ghosts are glam here.” A playful user wrote, “If Annabelle was desi and fashionable.” One more viewer remarked, “Comedy and horror mix, only in India.”

Halloween celebrations are becoming increasingly visible in Indian cities, especially among young adults and creators who enthusiastically embrace costumes and spooky themes.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)