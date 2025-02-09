Delhi woman shares how her friend quit a job without backup plan and emerged stronger

A Delhi-based woman’s LinkedIn post about her friend’s bold decision to quit his job without a backup plan has ignited conversations on workplace toxicity, job security, and personal well-being. The post, shared by Tabassum Hasan, resonated with many, prompting discussions about the risks of staying in an unfulfilling job versus taking a leap of faith. A man quit his job without a backup plan, faced struggles, but later secured a better role.(Representational image/Pixabay)

A bold decision amid uncertainty

In her post, Tabassum recounted how her friend abruptly resigned from his job one day—without notice, interviews lined up, or financial savings. The decision shocked those around him, with many believing he had jeopardised his career.

“Everyone thought he had ruined his career. After all, who quits a job in a tough economy?” she wrote. However, when she later spoke to him, his perspective offered an eye-opening realisation.

He told her, “Staying was the real risk. I was already losing... just slowly.”

Months of struggle but a happier outcome

The next few months were difficult—no steady income, no immediate job offers, but a newfound sense of peace. Instead of succumbing to pressure, he took the time to upskill and strategically apply for new roles. Eventually, he secured a much better position in a healthier work environment with a higher salary.

“For months, he struggled. No steady income, no interviews—but he was finally happy. There was no toxicity or unnecessary pressure,” Tabassum wrote.

She revealed that her friend now looks back at his old job and laughs, knowing he made the right choice.

The key takeaway

Reflecting on the experience, Tabassum emphasised that while quitting without a plan isn’t for everyone, true security sometimes lies in letting go rather than holding on. She advised those in toxic workplaces to develop their skills and have at least 3–6 months of financial backup before making a similar move.

“Of course, not everyone can do it. But if staying is taking too much from you, this might be a reminder that sometimes it’s okay to let go,” she concluded.

How the internet reacted

The post, which has received over 1.8k likes, sparked mixed reactions.

One user commented, “This resonates deeply. Holding on to a toxic job can drain you more than unemployment.”

Another wrote, “Quitting without a plan is risky, but mental peace is priceless.”

A third user shared, “I did the same, and it was terrifying at first. But looking back, it was the best decision I ever made.”

Some, however, were sceptical. “Not everyone has the luxury to take this kind of risk,” one person pointed out.

Another added, “It worked out for him, but for many, it could end in financial disaster.”