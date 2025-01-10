Delhi woman writes heartfelt LinkedIn post to help her father find a new job: 'Hire my dad'

In a heartwarming appeal that has captured LinkedIn’s attention, Delhi-based woman reached out to her professional network in a post seeking job opportunities for her father, a seasoned professional in the automobile industry. The post, titled “Hire my dad,” showcases her deep respect and admiration for her father’s expertise and dedication. Daughter’s heartfelt LinkedIn post seeking a job for her father in the automobile industry went viral.(LinkedIn/Priyanshi Bhatt)

Priyanshi Bhatt began the post by introducing her father as a conscientious, hardworking individual with 30–40 years of experience in the automobile industry, particularly in the paint shop segment. Over the decades, he has held notable positions, including manager, plant head, director, and CEO, working with companies such as Swaraj Mazda, Maruti Joint Venture, Alfa Cotec Industry, and KD Industries.

(Also read: Father’s wholesome reaction to daughter’s first cooking attempt wins hearts online. Watch)

A mentor like no other

Highlighting her father’s leadership qualities, Priyanshi shared an inspiring detail: many of his former trainees and colleagues have remained loyal to him throughout their careers.

“People who trained under him 20-30 years ago are still with him and have switched companies alongside him just to be under his mentorship,” she wrote.

Financial struggles despite commitment

Despite his track record, Priyanshi’s father has faced financial instability at his current organisation, where he hasn’t received his fixed salary for the past year. However, his unwavering commitment to his work is evident—he continues to dedicate himself fully, even sacrificing weekends and working extra hours.

(Also read: Man walks 50 km braving storm to attend daughter’s wedding: ‘Dad of the year’)

Acknowledging the need for stability, Priyanshi shared that her father, with encouragement from his family, has decided to explore new opportunities. She described him as a solution-oriented professional with great communication skills, deep industry knowledge, and the ability to lead and inspire teams.

Check out the post here:

Social media rallying support

The post has resonated with LinkedIn users, many of whom praised Priyanshi’s effort and shared the message to amplify her appeal.

One user commented, “This is such a touching post. Your father sounds like an incredible professional. Wishing him the best!” Another added, “What a great initiative by a proud daughter. He deserves every bit of success!”

Others admired her father’s dedication and mentorship, with remarks like, “Leaders like him are rare. Any organisation would be lucky to have him,” and “Such commitment is inspiring in today’s world.”