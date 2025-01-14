Menu Explore
Delhi CA slammed for refusing to give her maid 1,000 raise, posting about it on LinkedIn

ByHT Trending Desk
Jan 14, 2025 09:50 AM IST

A Delhi-based chartered accountant has come under fire for a LinkedIn post on three “corporate lessons” she learned from her maid’s resignation.

A Delhi-based chartered accountant has come under fire for a LinkedIn post on three “corporate lessons” she learned from her maid’s resignation over being denied a salary bump. Meenal Goel said that her maid quit after she refused to increase her salary to 3,000 per month.

A Delhi woman has come under fire for refusing to give her maid a raise of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,000 (Representational image)
A Delhi woman has come under fire for refusing to give her maid a raise of 1,000 (Representational image)

Goel posted about her maid’s resignation and the three lessons she learned from it on LinkedIn yesterday.

“My maid resigned yesterday. Why? Because we didn't want to give her a 1,000 raise,” she wrote.

Goel said that her maid delivered a final parting shot before she left, saying “Call only when you are ready to pay me 3,000.”

In her LinkedIn post, she wrote at length about the three corporate lessons she learned from her maid’s resignation - (1) Don’t be afraid to ask for a raise, (2) Never discredit your efforts, and (3) Don’t settle for less.

Backlash on social media

Goel’s LinkedIn post proved extremely polarising on LinkedIn. While some called it exploitative to not pay domestic workers a salary of 3,000 in a metropolitan like Delhi, others praised her for taking a lesson from a bad experience.

A screenshot of the post was also shared on X with the caption: “Only on Linkedin can you be like "Exploiting and firing my maid taught me 3 corporate lessons. And I can teach them to you for a price (>>3000).”

“Only on LinkedIn dot com will you find such entitled people giving corporate lessons after exploiting their househelp to the extent of making them resign,” read one comment under her LinkedIn post.

“Meenal, your insights are truly inspiring. It's a powerful reminder that we must advocate for ourselves and never underestimate our worth in the corporate world. Thank you for sharing,” another person countered.

The post comes at a time when white collar workers are outraging over comments from top business leaders advocating for longer working hours. Many people pointed out that the unorganised sector does not have the luxury of working fixed working hours and as such get exploited by their employers.

