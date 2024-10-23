Delhi's annual 'gas chamber' season is back: Smog videos and dark jokes galore

Delhi-National Capital Region woke up to a thick smog covering the region. With AQI crossing the 300 mark and entering the ‘very poor’ category, it is that time of the year when people are plagued with various health issues due to intense air pollution. Expectedly, this Delhi-NCR-specific “season” creates a buzz on social media every year, including people dishing out dark humour. This year is no different, and people are expressing their frustrations and concerns with a sprinkle of humour. The image from a viral video shows a road in Delhi and Akshardham covered in thick smog. (X/@PTI)

“Yearly ritual”

An entrepreneur shared a picture of a road enveloped in smog and wrote, “That time of the year. When Delhi/NCR's skies turn smog grey. And WA groups buzz with heated debates on what causes it. Both are annual rituals on our yearly calendar.”

“Delhi choking”

Several individuals have voiced their frustration, highlighting the serious health issues that this season brings. The situation in the capital city has been described as a 'gas chamber', with concerns about Delhi choking due to the smoky fog.

“Health issues”

A person posted, “These smoggy mornings and my throat do not like each other. Delhi and Delhiites suffer every year from this smog in the festive season.”

"A game?"

“Let’s play a sobering game: Never have I ever breathed fresh air in Delhi NCR. With #AQI soaring beyond 300, it’s not just smog we’re choking on—it’s neglect,” wrote an individual.

A concerning visual

PTI posted a video which captures the increasing level of pollution in Delhi-NCR. “A thick layer of smog envelops parts of Delhi as the AQI level dips. Visuals from the Akshardham area,” reads the caption to the post.

Government’s response

“The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has established four levels to control pollution. Currently, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is above 300, which has led to the implementation of GRAP Stage II,” Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said.

He added that water spraying across Delhi will increase, and the authorities will continue inspecting construction sites.