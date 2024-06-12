Diabetic woman fired over medical emergency, boss delivers her belongings home

A woman who took time off from work due to a medical emergency was unexpectedly fired by her boss. Later, the boss packed her belongings and sent them to her home. In response, the woman decided to express her frustration to the manager. The woman, who goes by the name "Hellokittypityparty" on Reddit, posted about the incident and has since gone viral. Snapshots of the woman's conversation with her boss. (Reddit/@Hellokittypityparty)

"Hellokittypityparty" shared snapshots of her conversation with the boss, in which the latter said they "don't think that training would work out" for her. The boss further added that since a few of the woman's belongings were left at the workplace, they packed and dropped them off at her home. (Also Read: 'Got my boss to admit to wage theft': Redditor's plight is viral on social media)

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

To this, the woman replied, "I didn't really realise that a dangerous night of bloodsugars so high they could've put me in a hospital bed would be the end of working there, so yeah, I guess training is a no-go, but I won't pretend to appreciate the gesture of dropping off my things as I think it's quite likely that you simply can't face the gross decision of firing somebody over a medical emergency, let alone look me in the eye afterwards."

She further said, "If you had requested, I could have supplied a doctor's note, or even just sent photos of my glucose readings if my state of health was simply too unbelievable for you to process. It's rather sad that you guys were so kind for such a short period of time; a mask typically is capable of lasting longer, especially since I wasn't even on the schedule today; I volunteered to come in and then happened to have an emergency."

Take a look at the entire post here:

This post was shared on June 11. Since being posted, it has gained close to 4,000 upvotes and numerous comments. (Also Read: ‘Manager humiliated me in front of everyone’: Fintech employee asks Reddit what to do next)

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "As a diabetic on insulin myself, I would sue her. Diabetics are a protected group under the ADA (Americans with disabilities act.)"

A second added, "As a type one as well, I would immediately be in touch with a law firm. They fired you over a disability."

"I don't know why people forget that the folks they employ are human beings," posted a third.