'Got my boss to admit to wage theft': Redditor's plight is viral on social media

A Reddit user, who goes by the name "Lemonloid," shared how they caught their boss engaging in wage theft. They took the situation to the social media platform to detail it. Not only that, but the Redditor also posted screenshots showing a conversation between them and their boss. Since being posted, it has gone viral on social media. Snapshot of the conversation with their boss. (Reddit. )

"I work for a very well-known corporation as a server/bartender. My shift usually starts at 4:00 pm. The time clock rounds my hours to 15-minute intervals. If I clock in at 4:01, I don't start getting paid until 4:15. If I clock in at 3:50 and start working immediately as expected, I don't get paid for those first 10 minutes. I know if I clock out at 10:40, it doesn't round to 10:45, but it gets rounded down to 10:30. My general manager confirmed that over text. This means I lose up to 28 minutes in my wages every shift," wrote "Lemonloid" in the post. (Also Read: Employee quits job after boss cancels his annual leave. See viral text exchange)

They further added, "I know this is wage theft. They did not notify me that they changed the time clocks. When I was first employed, I was paid from when I clocked into when I clocked out. I wasn't aware that it was rounding down my hours for a few months. I believe that I'm owed a couple of hundreds of dollars in unpaid wages. I'm planning to send these screenshots to the labour board, but I'm not very hopeful anything will happen."

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared two days ago. Since being shared, it has gained more than 18,000 upvotes, and the numbers are only increasing. The post also has numerous comments. (Also Read: Employee treated like a 'pest' by boss after he had to take off due to injury. Here's what happened)

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "In the modern era I'll never understand how rounding is even still a thing with time clocks. At some point in history it might have been a logistics thing, but today it serves no other purpose except to scam workers."

A second added, "Yeah. I work for a corporate warehouse, and my hours are calculated to the minute. This is not new stuff. This is pretty cut-and-dry wage theft."

"I think rounding is allowed, but it's supposed to always be for the benefit of the employee. So it can be simplified for accounting purposes but not to your loss," commented a third.

A fourth said,"You're probably not the only one they're shorting. Let your coworkers know, at the very least."