‘Manager humiliated me in front of everyone’: Fintech employee asks Reddit what to do next

A Reddit user’s post on what to do after being humiliated by their boss has gone viral on social media. The Reddit user claimed that they got screamed at in front of everyone and the manager did it to "assert dominance". The Reddit user asked people what the next step should be after their boss humiliated them in front of everyone. (Unsplash/headwayio)

“Manager humiliated me in front of everyone. What are my options?” the Reddit user wrote. “There was a discussion that turned into an argument about some design pattern. I was arguing the wrong thing against 2-3 people. The thing is it is not like they also know it exactly. It’s their hypothesis vs my hypothesis,” the employee added, giving context to the incident.

In the following lines, the Reddit user wrote, “Suddenly that manager screamed at me to assert some random point related to the discussion and later when I researched that point was wrong, but I didn’t say anything to anyone. That scream was just to assert dominance and shut me down.”

Take a look at the entire post here:

The post was shared a day ago. Since then, the share has accumulated close to 400 upvotes - and the numbers are increasing. The share has further prompted people to post varied reactions.

What did Reddit users say about this post?

“Let it go for now and talk privately to your manager after a few days. Tell him you felt disrespected. If he isn’t reconciling or caring, you should change teams/companies,” suggested a Reddit user.

“Sorry, that happened. I have screamed at my teammates over the years(2-3 incidents over ten years), and they have come to me to tell me that they felt bad and disrespected. I improved myself immediately after they informed me,” expressed another.

“Try to reconcile and give a clear indication of what you felt. Watch his reaction and how he acts. You will get a good read of his character. Take action after that. Don’t worry; every one has gone through the same thing at some point in their life,” commented a third.

“Constructive criticism with redressal mechanism: Definitely speak with your manager. Tell him how you feel. Also, ask him what triggered it and what you can improve to avoid it in the future,” shared a fourth.

“Report your manager to HR and higher-ups. Ask them to send him for management training. Tell he's demotivating to work under as he doesn't know how to give feedback,” wrote a fifth.

