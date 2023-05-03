Home / Trending / Dog and calf define friendship goals in viral video. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
May 03, 2023 11:52 PM IST

A clip doing rounds on the Internet shows a doggo and a calf being best friends.

Do you love watching animal videos? Well, we have an adorable animal-related video that will brighten up your day. A clip doing rounds on the Internet shows a doggo and a calf being best friends. What's notable about this clip is the way both the animals are showering love on each other.

Dog and calf being best friends.(Reddit/@u/JettMe_Red)
"Doggo is friends with the calf," wrote Redditor u/JettMe_Red. The clip shows the dog giving kisses to the calf. Then, when the dog stops, the calf starts to lick the dog's ear. Both the animals seem to be calm around each other.

Isn't it cute? This video was shared just a few days ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over 22,000 times, and the numbers are still increasing. The share also has several comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Awwww, they're good buddies!" Another shared, "I see no difference. Two babies, two species, two hearts, BOTH deserving of love, kindness, and compassion." A third posted, "Doggo gets an A for kindness, the calf gets an A for effort." "The dog's face! Pure acceptance," expressed a fifth.

dog. cow reddit + 1 more
© 2023 HindustanTimes
