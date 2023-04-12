81-year-old best friends from Texas travel the world in 80 days

Many of us have heard about Around the World In 80 Days, but have you ever heard of around the world at 80? If not, allow us to introduce you to two 81-year-old friends travelling worldwide. Ellie Hamby, a documentary photographer, and Sandy Hazelip, a physician, and lecturer from US's Texas, are on a mission to explore the world. Ellie Hamby and Sandy Hazelip outside Taj Mahal.(Instagram/@aroundtheworldat80)

According to their blog, the duo has travelled to several countries and had many adventures. Their trips aren't planned by a travel agent, nor do they believe in staying at luxurious hotels or having gourmet food. Instead, they find 'real value in experience over comfort.' They further wrote in their blog, "Our greatest joy is mingling with the locals. When you travel as independent travelers, nothing ever goes as planned, so fortunately, we share the same travel philosophy." The duo also has an Instagram page with over 20,000 followers, where they keep sharing about their travels.

Take a look at some of their posts below:

Hamby and Hazelip have visited 18 countries across all seven continents. As per CNN, the two planned to begin their journey in 2022 when they were 80 years old, but due to Covid, their journey was delayed.

Hazelip also told CNN that 81 is "the perfect age" to embark on a trip. She added, "Getting older does give you a little bit of wisdom of making decisions and so that's the fun part. I think at this age I appreciate so much [of] the beauty, and I can really just soak it in. And for me, this was the perfect age to go. I'm so thankful."