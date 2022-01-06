Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dog scrolls through social media, stops to watch videos of other pooches

The video of dog scrolling through social media to watch clips of other pooches may leave you chuckling.
The video shows the dog looking at a phone.(Jukin Media)
Published on Jan 06, 2022 06:47 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Do you love scrolling through social media and watch various videos? Then chances are you will find the video of this dog super relatable. Shared online, the video showcases how the dog uses a phone to go through various posts shared on a social media platform.

The video opens to show a phone kept on the floor and the Scottish Terrier dog standing in front of it. Within moments, the dog raises one of its paws and starts scrolling through the social media feed. What is funny to watch is how at times, the pooch stops to watch videos of other dogs. The video ends with a human taking away the phone from the dog.

Take a look at the video that may leave you smiling:

What are your thoughts on the video?

