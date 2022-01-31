Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dog shows foster pup how to climb stairs. Watch adorable video

The video of the dog showing a foster pup how to climb stairs has won people's hearts.
The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the dogs.(Redditu/@gravetinder)
Published on Jan 31, 2022 05:05 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Dog videos that show a pooch helping another are often absolutely heartwarming to watch. Just like this clip that shows a dog teaching a foster pup how to climb stairs. There is a chance that you will end up watching the video more than once.

“My boy Ozzy, trying to show my sister’s foster pup how to climb stairs!” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show two dogs standing on a snow-covered ground with a flight of stairs in front of them that leads to a porch. We won’t give away everything, so take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 31,000 upvoted.

“My mom's dog was so afraid to swim until another dog went for HER stick! Fearlessly she leapt into the water and has been paddling ever since,” wrote a Reddit user. “Haha some dogs are just happy to catch rays and watch the fun!” posted another. “Sweet Ozzy was so patient and focused!! So thankful the foster pup got a big bro to make him feel safe and show him the ropes,” shared another. “This is really wholesome,” posted a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video? Did the clip leave you happy?

