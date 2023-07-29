Dog throws tantrum after human switches off computer

Imagine you are playing a game with rapt attention and suddenly someone switches off the devices you’re playing on? How would you feel? It is common to feel frustrated and some even may go ahead to throw a tantrum. That is exactly what this dog did when it’s human switched off a computer kept in front of the pooch. And a video of the incident has left people chuckling. The image shows a dog with its human. (Screengrab)

The video is posted on an Instagram page called Animal House along with a caption that reads, “Wait for the end”. The clip opens to show a dog using its front legs to vigorously tap on a keyboard kept on a table. A game is also seen running on the computer screen placed next to the keyboard making it look like the pooch is playing it. As the video progresses, a man, sitting beside the dog, leans in and switches off the monitor and the dog instantly reacts. The pooch first looks at the man with total disbelief and then tries to tap on the keyboard. When the monitor doesn’t start, the pooch goes on to push away the keyboard - showing its frustration at being interrupted.

Take a look at this video of a dog throwing a tantrum:

The video was posted a few days ago on July 17. Since being shared, it has accumulated close to 2.8 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the video has received several comments from people.

What did people say about this video of a dog throwing a tantrum?

“The side eye was intense,” posted an Instagram user. “Don’t disturb while I’m playing,” added another, imagining the dog’s thoughts. “That dog’s reaction,” commented a third along with a few laughing out loud emoticons. Several others used the same emoji to show their reactions. “This is hilarious,” wrote a fourth. What are your thoughts on this video of a dog throwing a tantrum?